Trump releases message that "Israel will not attack Iran" and says all planes will return

PANews
2025/06/24 19:32
PANews reported on June 24 that Trump posted a message on Truth Social saying that "Israel will not attack Iran" and that all aircraft will return while conducting "friendly flight salutes" and that the current "ceasefire is in effect."

But according to Axios, US President Trump called Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and asked him to completely avoid any attack on Iran. Netanyahu told Trump that he could not cancel the attack and needed to make some kind of response to Iran's violation of the ceasefire agreement. In the end, it was decided to significantly reduce the scale of the attack and cancel the attack on a large number of targets.

