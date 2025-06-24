Japan's Financial Services Agency considers incorporating crypto assets into the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. Separate taxation and Bitcoin ETFs are expected to advance PANews 2025/06/24 17:46

PANews reported on June 24 that according to CoinPost , the Japanese Financial Services Agency issued a document today, announcing that it will seriously consider transferring the regulation of crypto assets from the Payment Services Act to the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act. If it goes smoothly, crypto assets will be officially positioned as financial products, and the relevant tax system is expected to change from a comprehensive tax of up to 55% to a separate tax of about 20% , and the ban on Bitcoin ETFs may be lifted, improving the investor access environment.