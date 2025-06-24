Canton Network developer Digital Asset completes $135 million strategic financing, led by DRW Venture Capital and others

PANews
2025/06/24 16:48

PANews reported on June 24 that Digital Asset, the developer of the privacy blockchain Canton Network, announced the completion of a US$135 million strategic financing round. This round of financing was led by DRW Venture Capital and Tradeweb Markets, and participating institutions included BNP Paribas, Circle Ventures, Citadel Securities, DTCC, Virtu Financial, Paxos and other well-known companies in traditional finance and encryption fields.

With configurable privacy at its core, Canton Network has attracted many companies including Goldman Sachs and Bank of New York Mellon to test RWAs on its platform. This financing will help Canton Network further expand the coverage of RWAs, which currently includes asset classes such as bonds, money market funds, alternative funds, commodities, repurchase agreements, mortgages, life insurance and annuities.

