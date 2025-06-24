UK’s Smarter Web Company adds 196 Bitcoin to balance sheet amidst Iran-fueled price rebound

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 16:31
The Smarter Web Company has invested more than £15 million to buy more Bitcoin amidst the recent price rebound fueled by the U.S. intercepting Iran’s retaliation, surpassing more than $105,000.

In a recent announcement, the London-based technology firm’s recent purchase has brought the grand total up to 543.52 BTC (BTC). Its Bitcoin treasury is currently valued at £42.38 million or equal to $58.15 million based on current prices. On average, its BTC trove has an average price of $104,450 per BTC.

Unlike most corporate holders who took advantage of the dip in crypto prices to buy more BTC, The Smarter Web Company made the purchase once Bitcoin was showing signs of a rebound after it took a hit due to geopolitical tensions between the U.S. and Iran.

“The Smarter Web Company will only make acquisitions where the Directors believe the timing and opportunity is appropriate,” wrote the company in its announcement.

At press time, Bitcoin has shot up by 3.65% in the past 24 hours following the U.S. successful interception of Iranian missiles. The largest cryptocurrency by market cap currently stands at $105,730, according to data from crypto.news.

Price chart for Bitcoin in the past few days, June 24, 2025 | Source: crypto.news

Just two days prior, the crypto market plummeted after President Donald Trump ordered the U.S. military to bomb Iran’s nuclear sites, allying itself with Israel in the geopolitical conflict.

According to the press release, the purchase aligns with firm’s 10-year goal of implementing a Bitcoin acquisition strategy with the purpose of growing its revenue and its user base. Amid news of the U.S. bombing, Bitcoin dipped below the $100,000 threshold.

BTC fell as low as $98,467 on June 22. However, it has managed to bounce back from its brief slump after the U.S. was able to dodge Iran’s retaliation by intercepting missiles aimed for a U.S. base in Qatar.

The Smarter Web Company has been accepting payments in BTC since as early as 2023. However, it just recently started implementing its ’10 Year Plan’ to accumulate more BTC since April 28, 2025.

