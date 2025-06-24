Ark Invest sold more than $100 million worth of Circle shares yesterday PANews 2025/06/24 08:33

PANews reported on June 24 that Ark Invest Daily data showed that Cathie Wood's ARK Invest sold a total of 415,844 Circle shares on June 23, including 306,921 shares through the ARKK fund, 72,302 shares through the ARKW fund, and 36,621 shares through the ARKF fund. Based on the closing price of US$263.45, the total value was approximately US$110 million.