Iranian official: Trump's ceasefire announcement is a "trick to provoke Iran" PANews 2025/06/24 07:49

TRUMP $10.335 +2.57%

PANews reported on June 24 that according to a report by Cailian Press citing CCTV news, the reporter learned that on the 24th local time, an adviser to Iranian Parliament Speaker Kalibaf said that Trump’s (Israel-Iran) ceasefire statement and ceasefire mechanism "are just a trick to provoke Iran."