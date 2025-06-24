Bitcoin exchange outflows spike on Iran war: here’s what the whales are buying instead

Crypto.news
2025/06/24 03:33
SphereX
HERE$0.000398+10.55%

Nansen’s research analyst points out that exchange outflows likely mean investors are buying the dip.

Israel’s war with Iran has triggered a significant dip in the price of Bitcoin (BTC). However, Nicolai Søndergaard, Research Analyst at Nansen, explains that many investors appear to be buying the dip. In a statement shared with crypto.news on Monday, June 23, Søndergaard also revealed what the whales are accumulating.

The situation appears to be unfolding similarly this time, following the conflict between Israel and Iran, which the U.S. recently joined. Søndergaard noted that the rebound will likely depend on the severity of what comes next. Still, he emphasized that smart money seems to be betting on a better outcome than most expect.

Whales are buying memecoins, despite the Bitcoin dip

Nansen’s analytics reveal significant interest in memecoins among whales. Specifically, all of the top earners in the past seven days who had at least a 50% win rate had some level of exposure to memecoins.

The biggest winner made all of their profits on memecoins, achieving an ROI of 2,829% with a realized net profit of 196%. Most of these gains came from the USELESS memecoin token.

Top 10 memecoins by market cap, with daily and weekly price change

Memecoins have seen a strong recovery on June 23, with many of the top tokens seeing double-digit gains. Among the top gainers, SPX6900 was up 20%, Fartcoin was up 17%, and Mog Coin was up 22%. Still, these gains were not enough to cover their weekly losses.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,887.66+3.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:07
10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

PANews July 28 news, 10x Research founder Markus Thielen said that traders face the choice of whether to enter the market immediately or wait for a better pullback opportunity. He
Bitcoin
BTC$118,954.16+0.89%
MAY
MAY$0.05492+2.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:28
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
Share
PANews2025/07/28 14:33

Trending News

More

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

10x Research: BTC pullback to $111,673 may be the best entry point, and breaking through and stabilizing $120,000 is also a good buying opportunity

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

Ripple aims for another 7x, but this token could fly from under $0.002 and touch $0.20

A brief history of prediction markets: from papal elections to Polymarket