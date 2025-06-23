Iran wants US to pay 'direct' price, estimates war will last two years PANews 2025/06/23 22:37

PANews June 23, CNN reported that a senior Iranian official said on Monday that the Iranian government hopes that the United States will "directly" pay for the war instead of standing behind Israel and advancing its own projects without paying any price. The official said, "Iran estimates that this war may last up to two years, and Iran is ready for it."