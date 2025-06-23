The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments: By 2027, the amount of gold resources will increase by 5% to 10%, and the output of gold and silver will increase by mor

2025/06/23 21:46
PANews reported on June 23 that the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and nine other departments issued the "Implementation Plan for High-quality Development of the Gold Industry (2025-2027)", which proposed that by 2027, the gold resource guarantee capacity and the level of innovation in the industrial chain will be significantly improved. In terms of resource guarantee, the amount of gold resources will increase by 5%-10%, and the output of gold and silver will increase by more than 5%; in terms of technological innovation, a number of key common technologies and equipment will be broken through, and mining and smelting technologies and equipment such as mining at a depth of less than 2,000 meters and cyanide-free gold extraction will be applied, and the supply capacity of high-end new materials for gold and silver will be significantly enhanced.

The Implementation Plan states that gold is a strategic mineral resource with both commodity and currency attributes, and is of great significance to maintaining national industrial and financial security. In recent years, my country's gold industry has developed rapidly and has become the world's largest gold producer and consumer.

