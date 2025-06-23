Strategy adds to $60b Bitcoin bet with 245 BTC bought at $105.9k

Crypto.news
2025/06/23 21:51
Bitcoin
Even as Bitcoin hovers in a tight range, Strategy remains undeterred. The company’s latest purchase, executed at $105,856 per BTC, brings its total holdings to 592,345 BTC — a multibillion-dollar bet on Bitcoin’s future.

According to a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on June 23, Strategy acquired an additional 245 Bitcoins (BTC) between June 16 and June 22, bringing its total holdings to 592,345 BTC.

At current market prices, the company’s Bitcoin treasury is now worth approximately $60 billion, further solidifying its position as the world’s largest corporate holder of the original cryptocurrency.

The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company spent $26 million on the transactions, paying an average of $105,856 per Bitcoin — a premium to its cumulative average acquisition price of $70,681 across its entire holdings. The purchases were funded through net proceeds from the company’s ongoing at-the-market offerings of preferred stock.

How Strategy’s Bitcoin treasury playbook went global

Strategy’s relentless Bitcoin accumulation reflects a broader philosophical shift inside the company. In the view of its executives, BTC offers long-term monetary integrity unmatched by fiat currencies or traditional assets.

With inflation expectations lingering and global monetary policy in flux, Bitcoin’s programmatic scarcity and 24/7 liquidity have made it, in Strategy’s calculus, a superior reserve asset. The company’s 19.2% BTC yield in 2025 so far has only reinforced this conviction.

This blueprint is now being replicated worldwide. In Japan, Metaplanet has accumulated 11,111 BTC since adopting its Bitcoin-first treasury policy in 2024, including a recent 1,111 BTC haul that brought its holdings within striking distance of Tesla’s.

Executives there have framed the accumulation as part of a deliberate pivot to a Bitcoin-first treasury model aimed at “maximizing shareholder value in the long term” while reducing exposure to Japan’s weakening yen. Metaplanet explicitly cites Strategy’s success as inspiration.

Elsewhere, South Korea’s Parataxis recently secured $18 million to launch a Bitcoin treasury vehicle on the KOSDAQ exchange, while U.S.-based KindlyMD is pursuing a multimillion-dollar merger with Bitcoin investment firm Nakamoto Holdings to pivot to a BTC treasury operation.

These moves suggest a growing institutional consensus that corporate treasuries need crypto exposure, particularly as global debt markets show increasing volatility.

