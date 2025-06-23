UK-listed Panther Metals plans to build £4 million in Bitcoin reserves PANews 2025/06/23 17:25

PANews reported on June 23 that Panther Metals, a British listed company, announced that it would establish a 4 million pound Bitcoin reserve, which would be managed by CoinCorner , to acquire the Pick Lake deposit. The company will finance the acquisition of hard assets through Bitcoin mortgages, achieving asset growth while maintaining Bitcoin exposure.