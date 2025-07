Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.28) PANews 2025/04/28 10:09

MEME $0.001968 +3.68% AI $0.1405 +1.37% FUN $0.012868 -1.07% MEMES $0.00008839 -0.97%

What happened in the past 24 hours? Take a look at the picture review of "Ai&Meme Daily"! 🗓4/28 Update:

pump.fun graduation rate has rebounded significantly, $PENGU has risen several times from the bottom

$Hosico Letsbonk.Fun platform Dragon 2 becomes Dragon 1, everyone chooses the right one ⚠ Tips: PVP is high risk, be cautious and always DYOR!