A whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, and now has a floating loss of about $22 million PANews 2025/06/22 22:13

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens detection, a whale opened 19 long positions on HyperLiquid, involving assets including SOL, ETH, HYPE, XRP, ADA, etc. Due to the short-term plunge in the crypto market, the whale now has a floating loss of approximately US$22 million.