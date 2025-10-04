صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
The post 16 Breweries To Visit During Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hot air balloons of various designs at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Victor Banta, courtesy of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest hot air balloon ascent. During the 2019 edition of the annual event, 524 hot-air balloons were launched during a morning mass ascension. The mass ascension is just one of the events attended by hot-air balloon enthusiasts from around the world at the Balloon Fiesta, held over the first week of October each year, this year running from October 4 to 12, 2025. The Balloon Fiesta started in 1972 with just 13 hot-air balloons. In the five decades since, the Balloon Fiesta has grown to have its own 365-acre park—appropriately named Balloon Fiesta Park—featuring a 78-acre launch field, roughly the size of 54 football fields. Mass ascensions from this launch field now regularly feature over 500 hot-air balloons, though there are other launch events, including special shapes, and evening static events where balloons are lit up, but do not ascend. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta claims to be: the largest ballooning event on Earth the most photographed event on Earth, and the largest annual international event in the United States For beer lovers, New Mexico boasts just under 100 breweries serving a population of just 2.1 million people, according to Ebbie Edmonston, executive director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild. The highest concentration of those breweries is in Albuquerque, though the oldest brewery in the State is Sante Fe Brewing, named after its hometown. In the 37 years since Sante Fe Brewing mashed into the New Mexico beer scene, the popularity of craft breweries has exploded in the Land of Enchantment. Sante Fe Brewing itself now has six locations, two of which are in the Albuquerque area. Edmonston… The post 16 Breweries To Visit During Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hot air balloons of various designs at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta. Victor Banta, courtesy of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest hot air balloon ascent. During the 2019 edition of the annual event, 524 hot-air balloons were launched during a morning mass ascension. The mass ascension is just one of the events attended by hot-air balloon enthusiasts from around the world at the Balloon Fiesta, held over the first week of October each year, this year running from October 4 to 12, 2025. The Balloon Fiesta started in 1972 with just 13 hot-air balloons. In the five decades since, the Balloon Fiesta has grown to have its own 365-acre park—appropriately named Balloon Fiesta Park—featuring a 78-acre launch field, roughly the size of 54 football fields. Mass ascensions from this launch field now regularly feature over 500 hot-air balloons, though there are other launch events, including special shapes, and evening static events where balloons are lit up, but do not ascend. The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta claims to be: the largest ballooning event on Earth the most photographed event on Earth, and the largest annual international event in the United States For beer lovers, New Mexico boasts just under 100 breweries serving a population of just 2.1 million people, according to Ebbie Edmonston, executive director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild. The highest concentration of those breweries is in Albuquerque, though the oldest brewery in the State is Sante Fe Brewing, named after its hometown. In the 37 years since Sante Fe Brewing mashed into the New Mexico beer scene, the popularity of craft breweries has exploded in the Land of Enchantment. Sante Fe Brewing itself now has six locations, two of which are in the Albuquerque area. Edmonston…

16 Breweries To Visit During Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

نویسنده: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 01:31
COM
COM$0.005915-9.47%
Holo Token
HOT$0.000636-3.29%
MASS
MASS$0.0005136+4.66%
4
4$0.06187-1.88%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00232+2.20%

Hot air balloons of various designs at the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Victor Banta, courtesy of Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta holds the Guinness World Record for the greatest hot air balloon ascent. During the 2019 edition of the annual event, 524 hot-air balloons were launched during a morning mass ascension.

The mass ascension is just one of the events attended by hot-air balloon enthusiasts from around the world at the Balloon Fiesta, held over the first week of October each year, this year running from October 4 to 12, 2025.

The Balloon Fiesta started in 1972 with just 13 hot-air balloons. In the five decades since, the Balloon Fiesta has grown to have its own 365-acre park—appropriately named Balloon Fiesta Park—featuring a 78-acre launch field, roughly the size of 54 football fields. Mass ascensions from this launch field now regularly feature over 500 hot-air balloons, though there are other launch events, including special shapes, and evening static events where balloons are lit up, but do not ascend.

The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta claims to be:

  • the largest ballooning event on Earth
  • the most photographed event on Earth, and
  • the largest annual international event in the United States

For beer lovers, New Mexico boasts just under 100 breweries serving a population of just 2.1 million people, according to Ebbie Edmonston, executive director of the New Mexico Brewers Guild. The highest concentration of those breweries is in Albuquerque, though the oldest brewery in the State is Sante Fe Brewing, named after its hometown.

In the 37 years since Sante Fe Brewing mashed into the New Mexico beer scene, the popularity of craft breweries has exploded in the Land of Enchantment. Sante Fe Brewing itself now has six locations, two of which are in the Albuquerque area.

Edmonston notes that New Mexico breweries have been bringing home awards from the largest beer competition in the world and the largest beer competition in America. “New Mexicans are fiercely proud of their breweries,” said Edmonston in a telephone interview.

Here are 16 breweries to enjoy while attending the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, or at another time you are visiting Albuquerque.

Early Mornings

For morning sessions, gates to Balloon Fiesta Park open at 4:30 a.m. In addition to enabling the enjoyment of the sunrise, morning weather tends to be cooler and calmer, which is better for ballooning.

Steel Bender Brewyard is located in the North Valley of Albuquerque, not far from Balloon Fiesta Park. They open early on select mornings during the Fiesta for balloon viewing. Featuring award-winning house beers, house-made cider and wine, along with non-alcoholic options and a full menu, Steel Bender is a great place for beer lovers to enjoy the Fiesta.

Tin Can Alley is a food hall located near Balloon Fiesta Park. It hosts viewing parties from its second-floor deck. Sante Fe Brewing, New Mexico’s oldest and the State’s largest craft brewery, has an outlet at Tin Can Alley. Sante Fe Brewing also has another Albuquerque location and four locations in Sante Fe.

Corrales is a community north of Albuquerque and Ex Novo Brewing has an outlet there, from which balloons can be viewed. Ex Novo’s most popular beer is an IPA called Mass Ascension, introduced in honor of the Balloon Fiesta. Mass Ascension is a West Coast IPA brewed with Simcoe, Mosaic, and Centennial hops with notes of citrus and stone fruit. The other Ex Novo location is in downtown Albuquerque which is great on Sundays to take in the “Central Cruise” when lowriders cruise Central Avenue.

Another New Mexico craft beer stalwart is Bosque Brewing. Since opening in 2012, Bosque now boasts 11 locations. The location at Bernalillo, about 15 minutes drive north of Balloon Fiesta Park, can be a great viewing location for balloons, depending on which direction the wind takes the balloons. Otherwise, Bosque boasts multiple locations throughout Albuquerque and elsewhere in New Mexico.

Late Nights

While the balloon flights occur in the mornings, Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta also features static evening events. Known as “Balloon Glows,” hot air balloons are lit up from within, creating a visual display at night, enhanced by fireworks displays.

After enjoying these visual delights, there is ample opportunity to visit more Albuquerque breweries to enjoy culinary delights.

Bow & Arrow Brewing is the first Native American, women-owned craft brewery in the United States. While many breweries mimic each other, brewing the same on-trend hazy IPAs and amber lagers, Bow & Arrow incorporates indigenous ingredients and cultural heritage into its craft beers. This includes sometimes brewing with foraged hops, a landrace variety known as Neomexicanus. Beers brewed with these foraged hops are featured at Bow & Arrow after the hop picking season which is, as luck would have it, just in time for beers to be available during Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta each year.

One of the most award-winning breweries in New Mexico is Quarter Celtic Brewpub. With two locations on the eastern side of Albuquerque and a full food menu, Quarter Celtic serves up Celtic influenced beers such as Kill Or Be KILT Scotch Ale and Crimson Lass Irish Red Ale, but also makes popular styles like stout and Mexican lager. They even have a house-made mead.

Boxing Bear Brewing also has two locations and boasts a long list of awards. One of the Boxing Bear locations is at the northern end of Albuquerque, just south of Balloon Fiesta Park and the other is at the eastern edge of town. Regardless of which location you go to, great beer is available, but Boxing Bear is also a well known location for pinball. Good beer and fun for the whole family!

Gravity Bound Brewing is a small brewery in downtown Albuquerque. It brews just five barrels of beer at a time, but what Gravity Bound lacks in size, it makes up for in full-flavor beers. Gravity Bound is known for hazy IPAs and quirky small batch beers. They also make their own kombucha.

For beer lovers, there is no better hotel to stay at than Painted Lady Bed & Brew which, as the name implies has its own brewery. Beers are made on a tiny one-barrel brewhouse and served at the Ghost Light Saloon, located in a repurposed trolley car sitting on the property. For non-hotel guests, The Saloon is only open from Thursday to Sunday.

Around Albuquerque

New Mexico is famous for its desert landscapes and no trip to the State would be complete without some road tripping. For those visiting Albuquerque, for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta or otherwise, a couple of hours of driving per day will allow exposure to beautiful vistas and more great breweries.

Ruidoso

Ruidoso is about three hours southeast of Albuquerque. Ruidoso offers an alpine escape with over a million acres of wilderness and national forest surrounding this charming town. Visitors can enjoy the town’s highly walkable Main Street shopping district for unique clothing, art and Native American jewelry. Ruidoso is also home to several local breweries, each offering a unique experience: Downshift Brewing Company, Lost Hiker Brewing Company and Bonito Valley Brewing Company (just outside of Ruidoso).

Las Cruces

Las Cruces is just two hours southwest of Ruidoso and is the State’s second-largest city. Las Cruces boasts a vibrant arts and cultural heritage as well as culinary delights spanning centuries-old recipes. There is a strong agricultural industry in Las Cruces, and it is the second-largest producer of pecan nuts in America. Several local breweries offer a diverse range of handcrafted beers: a location of Bosque Brewing, Pecan Grill & Brewery and Spotted Dog Brewery (just south of Las Cruces, in hostoric Old Mesilla).

Truth or Consequences, with a stop in Hatch

From Las Cruces, the drive north to Truth or Consequences is just over an hour long, leaving plenty of time for a stop in Hatch along the way.

Hatch is known as the Chile Capital of the World, famous for its production of the iconic Hatch green chile. Hatch is also home to Icebox Brewing’s Hatch Valley Taproom (there are five other locations of Icebox in the region). Among the beer offerings is a green chile beer and a seasonal red chile beer.

In Truth or Consequences, which is known for its natural hot springs, Truth or Consequences Brewing is located in the historic hot springs spa district downtown. Spaceport America is nearby, prompting Truth or Consequences to create some space-themed beers.

From Truth or Consequences the drive back to Albuquerque is just over two hours long. The road trip is so manageable, it is possible to complete it and catch the final weekend of the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta.

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/dontse/2025/10/03/16-breweries-to-visit-during-albuquerque-international-balloon-fiesta/

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$160.71-3.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,344.32-1.66%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.319-1.23%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06132-3.03%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
PAID Network
PAID$0.00958-6.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+1.76%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003698-5.30%
اشتراک
Financemagnates2025/11/11 22:34

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,448.78
$103,448.78$103,448.78

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,481.82
$3,481.82$3,481.82

+0.01%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.75
$160.75$160.75

-0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4367
$2.4367$2.4367

-0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17611
$0.17611$0.17611

-0.01%