In the past 7 days, NFT transaction volume decreased by 18.43% month-on-month, of which Immutable network transaction volume decreased by 32.23%

2025/06/22 08:22
NFT
PANews reported on June 22 that according to Crypto.news, CryptoSlam data showed that the NFT market has seen a sharp decline in the past week, with transaction volume falling 18.43% to $116.9 million. The number of NFT buyers remained unchanged at 1,061,348 (maintaining a 50.56% increase), and the number of NFT sellers increased by 8.09% to 38,494. The number of NFT transactions fell slightly by 0.63% to 1,709,086.

The transaction volume of the Immutable network decreased to 28.3 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.23% from the previous week. The transaction volume of the Polygon network reached 23.3 million US dollars, an increase of 24.98% from the previous week, surpassing Ethereum. The Ethereum network fell to third place with a transaction volume of 20.4 million US dollars, a decrease of 32.06% from the previous week. The Mythos Chain network maintained the fourth place with a transaction volume of 14.1 million US dollars, only a slight decrease of 0.03%. The Solana network climbed to fifth place with a transaction volume of 8.7 million US dollars, an increase of 42.74%.

This week's top deals include:

  • CryptoPunks #1831 sold for 150 ETH ($389,846)
  • CryptoPunks #9778 sold for 150 ETH ($377,958)
  • CryptoPunks #4868 sold for 76.5 ETH ($201,933)
  • CryptoPunks #5586 sold for 70.07 ETH ($185,292)
  • CryptoPunks #7516 sold for 60 ETH ($158,378)
The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora's 1,000% Surprise

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
