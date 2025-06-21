British fund giant Baillie Gifford launches tokenization pilot project on Ethereum

PANews
2025/06/21 19:30
PANews reported on June 21 that Tom Wan, head of data at Entropy Advisors, published an article on the X platform, revealing that Baillie Gifford, one of the largest mutual funds in the UK with assets under management of 197 billion pounds, announced that it has chosen Ethereum to launch a fully tokenized UCITS fund. The regulated Strategic Bond Feeder Fund is also a tokenization pilot project of Baillie Gifford.

It is reported that UCITS funds are a special investment tool in the European Union, known as collective investment plans for transferable securities, which specialize in investing in tradable securities. As part of the pilot, Baillie Gifford plans to hold the fund's tokens in a self-custodial wallet. During the pilot, the tokenized fund will be exclusively available to a group of selected whitelisted customers.

