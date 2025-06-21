Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:58
RWAX
APP$0.003889-2.79%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000122+12.96%

Solana’s network continues to attract strong engagement, with more than $1 billion in app revenue.

Solana (SOL)continues to see strong user engagement. On Friday, the Solana Foundation published its Solana Network Health Report, showcasing its performance in Q2 of 2025. Notably, the app revenue on the network exceeded $1 billion for the second quarter in a row.

Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter - 1

In Q2, Solana’s app revenue rose compared to Q1—even as application revenue on other major networks declined. In fact, Solana’s app revenue now surpasses the combined total of all other blockchain networks.

This activity also contributed to a sharp rise in validator income, which reached an average quarterly level of $800 million. The peak occurred on Jan. 19, with $56.9 million earned in a single day. At the same time, validator costs have dropped dramatically.

Notably, the breakeven SOL stake required for validators to cover their costs has fallen significantly. Validators now require just 16,000 SOL to break even, down from 50,000 SOL in 2022. According to the Solana Foundation, this reflects substantial improvements in network efficiency.

Solana has also topped the charts in attracting new developers. In 2024, the network drew 7,625 developers, more than any other blockchain, including Ethereum.

Solana highlights 3,200 active devs, $1b+ app revenue for second straight quarter - 2

Solana Foundation showcases decentralization gains

According to the Solana Foundation, the network has made significant gains in decentralization. The Nakamoto Coefficient, used to measure how decentralized a network is, reached 20 by June. This puts Solana ahead of Ethereum, Sui, and Sei, which have coefficients of 6, 18, and 7, respectively.

Solana validators are also geographically distributed, with no single country or data center controlling more than 33% of the total stake. Germany leads with 23.55%, followed by the U.S. at 17.37%, and the Netherlands at 14.36%.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
Notcoin
NOT$0.002224+4.65%
Zora
ZORA$0.083976+6.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:18
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.78+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:43
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.78+0.38%
B
B$0.46947-2.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:37

Trending News

More

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

South Korean Bankers Union: Stablecoins are actually a disguised form of deposit absorption, and there is a risk of bank runs