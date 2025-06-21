Odds of SOL, LTC, XRP ETF approval stand at 95%: analysts

Crypto.news
2025/06/21 03:26
Solana
SOL$192.16+2.36%
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000007691-80.43%
U Coin
U$0.0118-2.23%
XRP
XRP$3.2363+1.08%
Litecoin
LTC$113.74+0.24%

The chances of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission approving spot cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds for Solana, Litecoin and XRP in 2025 have increased to 95%, Bloomberg ETF analysts James Sayffart and Eric Balchunas say.

Seyffart and Balchunas shared the new forecasts in an updated outlook posted on X on June 20,2025.

As well as the high odds for a SEC approval for Solana (SOL), Litecoin (LTC) and XRP (XRP), other crypto ETF filings also have high chances of approval in 2025.

These include Dogecoin, Cardano, Avalanche, Hedera and Polkadot at 90% chances of approval in 2025.

Seyffart and Balchunas also assigned a 95% probability of approval within the next six months to crypto basket or index ETF filings by Grayscale, Hashdex, Bitwise, and Franklin Templeton. Notably, many of these applications are approaching their final SEC deadlines in early July.

SEC’s positive engagement key

Seyffart notes that their decision to raise the odds that the regulator gives a nod to most of the spot crypto ETF filings is down to “engagement from the SEC.” The ETF analysts see developments as “a very positive sign.”

The SEC has already acknowledged the 19b-4 forms for these applications and likely views the underlying altcoins as commodities, the analysts noted. They also pointed to Commodity Futures Trading Commission-regulated futures markets that already exist for many of these assets.

As for timing, analysts say approvals could arrive within weeks or closer to final deadlines later this year. Most applications have their final SEC decision dates in October and November.

Despite the uncertainty around timing, the ETF experts believe it’s a “matter of when, not if.”

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
Notcoin
NOT$0.002224+4.65%
Zora
ZORA$0.083976+6.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:18
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.78+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:43
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.78+0.38%
B
B$0.46947-2.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:37

Trending News

More

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

South Korean Bankers Union: Stablecoins are actually a disguised form of deposit absorption, and there is a risk of bank runs