Ethereum developers once again finalize the scope of the Fusaka upgrade, which now covers 12 EIPs

PANews
2025/06/20 21:32
Core DAO
CORE$0.5677+3.18%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00685-5.38%

PANews reported on June 20 that the meeting minutes showed that the 214th Ethereum Executive Core Developer Meeting (ACDE) reviewed the decisions made in the previous meeting and agreed to keep the final scope of the Fusaka upgrade basically unchanged, adding only one additional EIP, EIP 7939. Developers agreed to include the following 12 EIPs in the Fusaka upgrade: EIP-7594 (PeerDAS - Peer Data Availability Sampling), EIP-7823 (Set an upper limit on MODEXP), EIP-7825 (Transaction Gas Cap), EIP-7883 (ModExp Gas Cost Increase), EIP-7892 (Blob-only parameter hard fork), EIP-7917 (Deterministic Proposer Lookahead), EIP-7918 (Blob base fee is limited by execution cost), EIP-7935 (Set default gas limit to XX0M), EIP-7951 (Precompile for secp256r1 curve support), EIP-7907 (Metering contract code size and increasing limits), EIP-7934 (RLP enforcement block size limit), [new] EIP-7939 (New opcode for counting leading zeros).

Developers adjusted some EIP implementation details: reducing the upper limit of EIP-7907 contract code size from 256KB to 48KB; adjusting the blob base fee parameter of EIP-7918 from 2^14 to 2^13; and moving the maximum blob count parameter from EIP-7892 to EIP-7594. The meeting decided that if at least 3 consensus layer and 3 execution layer client teams are ready, the Fusaka Devnet 2 testnet will be launched on June 23. Developers also discussed two new proposals for the Glamsterdam upgrade, but due to insufficient test data, some parameter adjustments will be postponed to Devnet 3.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
Notcoin
NOT$0.002224+4.65%
Zora
ZORA$0.083976+6.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:18
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.78+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:43
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.78+0.38%
B
B$0.46947-2.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:37

Trending News

More

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

South Korean Bankers Union: Stablecoins are actually a disguised form of deposit absorption, and there is a risk of bank runs