Coinbase Opens POPCAT and SQD Token Trading to German Residents PANews 2025/06/20 21:16

SQD $0.15159 +3.72% NOW $0.00685 -5.38% POPCAT $0.385 -0.41% TOKEN $0.01814 +2.60%

PANews reported on June 20 that Coinbase Assets announced on the X platform that Popcat (POPCAT) and Subsquid (SQD) are now open to German residents.