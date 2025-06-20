Bitcoin critic Peter Schiff touts Silver’s potential as BTC slides

Crypto.news
2025/06/20 15:58
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.79+0.38%
Metal Blockchain
METAL$0.28578+4.10%
Jable
JAB$0.001556+0.06%

Longtime Bitcoin critic and goldbug Peter Schiff is back with another jab at the world’s largest cryptocurrency, and this time, he’s pitching the other precious metal as a superior alternative.

According to Schiff in a June 20 X post, silver currently offers far more realistic upside than Bitcoin (BTC), with significantly less downside risk. “If anyone is looking for an alternative to gold, it makes no sense to buy Bitcoin when you can buy silver,” he wrote. 

Schiff has long positioned himself as a gold advocate and has repeatedly dismissed Bitcoin as an asset with little to no real value. While his latest remarks shift the spotlight from gold to silver, they continue his familiar theme that Bitcoin, in his view, is all speculation and no substance.

As usual, his anti-Bitcoin campaign drew pushback from crypto supporters, many of whom dismissed his comments as outdated. Some pointed out that despite years of similar warnings, Bitcoin has continued to grow, both in value and adoption, defying his long-standing criticism.

In a follow-up reply to a commenter, Schiff doubled down. He claimed that people are “foolishly buying” Bitcoin instead of silver, adding that all the crypto king will ultimately do is “destroy the fortune of those who buy it.”

Despite the criticism, BTC currently commands a greater market share than silver. As of now, Bitcoin ranks 7th among global assets by market capitalization at approximately $2.079 trillion, just ahead of silver, which holds the 8th spot at around $2.007 trillion.

Schiff’s latest remarks come as Bitcoin’s performance has softened in recent weeks, though it remains relatively steady amid rising geopolitical tensions. At the time of writing, BTC is trading just above $104,700, down approximately 3.8% from its weekly high of over $108,000. 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
Notcoin
NOT$0.002224+4.65%
Zora
ZORA$0.083976+6.18%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:18
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.78+0.38%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:43
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,720.78+0.38%
B
B$0.46947-2.85%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:37

Trending News

More

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

South Korean Bankers Union: Stablecoins are actually a disguised form of deposit absorption, and there is a risk of bank runs