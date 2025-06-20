Trader 0xb8b9's winning streak is challenged, and the current position loss exceeds 2 million US dollars PANews 2025/06/20 11:19

According to PANews on June 20, according to Lookonchain monitoring, the on-chain address 0xb8b9 has won 29 consecutive long transactions, with a cumulative profit of more than 2.3 million US dollars. It has recently bet on BTC, ETH, SOL and LINK, but the current floating loss of its holdings has exceeded 2 million US dollars.