DeFi lending protocol TVL exceeds US$55.69 billion, setting a new record high

PANews
2025/06/19 23:38
DeFi
DEFI$0.00213+1.71%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to The Block, the total locked value (TVL) of DeFi lending protocols exceeded US$55.69 billion, a record high, surpassing the peaks at the end of 2021, 2022 and 2024. Among them, the TVL of the Aave v3 protocol increased to US$26.09 billion, up 55% from the beginning of April, and the average daily protocol revenue increased from US$900,000 to US$1.6 million. The AAVE token has increased by 65% in the past three months, while Bitcoin has increased by 26% in the same period. The TVL of the Morpho Blue protocol is US$3.9 billion, an increase of 38% this year. The TVL of the Maple Finance protocol reached US$1.37 billion, and its token SYRUP, launched in May, has risen 140% since its issuance.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Author: dpycm Translated by: Tim, PANews PANews Note: The content of the article is only the author's personal opinion, not investment advice, DYOR. I believe everyone must have experienced the
Notcoin
NOT$0.00222+4.76%
Zora
ZORA$0.083346+6.34%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:18
Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Glassnode data, Bitcoin continues to attract demand in the $117,000 price range, and currently about 73,000 Bitcoins have a holding cost at
Bitcoin
BTC$118,699.99+0.39%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:43
Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Capital B, formerly known as the Blockchain Group, recently purchased 58 Bitcoins. The latest purchase brings the firm’s total holdings above the 2,000 BTC threshold. Europe’s first Bitcoin treasury purchased 58 BTC (BTC) at a price of €5.9 million or…
Bitcoin
BTC$118,699.99+0.39%
B
B$0.46934-2.35%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/28 16:37

Trending News

More

The Next Virtuals? Explaining the Narrative Flywheel Behind Zora’s 1,000% Surprise

Glassnode: The holding cost of about 73,000 BTC is concentrated in the range of $117,000

Capital B boosts Bitcoin holdings, breaking 2,000 BTC threshold

Metaplanet’s Bitcoin stash gets $93 million boost despite stock struggles

South Korean Bankers Union: Stablecoins are actually a disguised form of deposit absorption, and there is a risk of bank runs