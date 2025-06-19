Fireblocks report: 49% of surveyed institutions worldwide have used stablecoins for payments PANews 2025/06/19 21:54

PANews reported on June 19 that Fireblocks, a digital asset infrastructure provider, released the "State of Stablecoins in 2025" report, stating that 49% of institutions around the world have used stablecoins for payments, and 41% of institutions are piloting or planning to use stablecoins. The findings are based on an online survey conducted by an external research firm in March 2025. Most of the 295 respondents (61%) were senior executives, with the remainder being heads of strategy, innovation or product, or experts in payment, finance, compliance or legal departments. They work for traditional banks, cryptocurrency service providers, challenger banks or non-bank payment service providers, including merchant account providers and payment gateways.