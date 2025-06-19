Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

Crypto.news
2025/06/19 18:49
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0006963-1.69%
FUNToken
FUN$0.012844-1.75%

The legal battle lawsuit against the memecoin launchpad Pump.fun is heating up, and the firm is gearing up to fight.

According to recent reports, Pump.fun’s parent company, Baton Corporation, has hired several high-profile attorneys to bolster its defense in its ongoing legal battles. The new hires include crypto litigation experts from the international law firm Brown Rudnick, including a former SEC investigator, Daniel L. Sachs.

The move aims to strengthen the firm’s defense team as it battles a series of allegations from Burwick Law, a New York-based firm that launched its legal campaign against the platform earlier this year.

Burwick first served Pump.fun with a class action lawsuit in January, accusing the platform of various forms of misconduct. The firm alleged that the platform’s offerings violate U.S. securities laws, and claimed that it artificially inflates token prices for personal gain, thereby causing significant losses for investors.

A second filing followed shortly after, expanding the case to include the platform’s co-founders, Baton Corporation, and other key figures behind the project. Burwick Law’s CEO also accused Pump.fun of attempting to intimidate and derail the legal process, after several tokens allegedly tied to his family appeared on the platform in a fraudulent fundraising scheme.

The recent suspension of the official X accounts of Pump.fun and its co-founder Alon Cohen reignited Burwick Law’s campaign. The firm posted shortly after the takedown, leveraging speculation that the move may have been linked to the nature of the platform’s services to renew calls for more affected investors to join the class action lawsuit, which now includes over 500 participants.

However, Pump.fun isn’t the only project under Burwick’s legal spotlight. The firm is also leading lawsuits against other similar platforms, including BULLX, DexScreener, GMGN, and more.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.585-0.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:13
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,883+2.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:07
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
Share
PANews2025/07/28 14:33

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

Shanghai: Issue 600 million yuan of computing power coupons to reduce the cost of using intelligent computing power

GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom