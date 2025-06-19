Ford Motor Company to Serve as Advisor to Cardano’s Decentralized Cloud Service Lagon PANews 2025/06/19 18:32

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Cointrust, Ford Motor Company announced that it will serve as an advisor to Lagon, a decentralized cloud service based on the Cardano blockchain. This cooperation marks another move by the auto giant to enter the blockchain field. This time, Ford will work with legal technology company CloudCourt to carry out a proof of concept (PoC) project, focusing on the digitization and security of legal data. The program aims to solve a long-standing problem faced by large companies: managing and protecting sensitive legal documents, such as court records, testimonies, and compliance reports. The project combines the Cardano blockchain with AI technology to provide an unalterable audit trail for legal documents under a zero-trust architecture. Ford will evaluate the actual performance of this solution compared to traditional data management systems based on its complex legal experience with Fortune 500 companies.