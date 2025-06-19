French National Assembly temporarily rejects Bitcoin mining proposal due to procedural issues

PANews
2025/06/19 17:51
BRC20.COM
COM$0.026509+9.72%

PANews reported on June 19 that according to Bitcoin.com, the French National Assembly recently rejected a proposal for an amendment on Bitcoin mining. The proposal suggested studying the possibility of using France's excess electricity for Bitcoin mining to optimize nuclear power grid operations. The proposal was rejected without being discussed due to procedural issues, specifically based on Article 98 of the parliamentary procedural rules.

If the proposal is passed, France will become one of the few countries, after El Salvador and Bhutan, to include Bitcoin mining in its national energy strategy. Analysts pointed out that it would be difficult to submit similar proposals again in the short term, as Bitcoin mining is still considered an environmental threat in France. The parliament said that the rejection was only for the form of the proposal, and a more concise amendment may be submitted in the future.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.585-0.04%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 16:13
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
Ethereum
ETH$3,883+2.49%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 15:07
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
Share
PANews2025/07/28 14:33

Trending News

More

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

Shanghai: Issue 600 million yuan of computing power coupons to reduce the cost of using intelligent computing power

GoPlus: Recently, there has been a phishing attack impersonating AVAX CMO to participate in the exhibition, defrauding Web3 practitioners through Zoom