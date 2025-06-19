Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews
2025/06/19 18:19
Moonveil
PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the cryptocurrency market. He said that when Galaxy was founded in 2017, he anticipated that institutions would eventually enter the market, and now this trend has emerged. Novogratz looks forward to the implementation of the stablecoin bill, and hopes that there will be a subsequent market structure bill to further promote the integration of traditional finance and cryptocurrency technology. In addition, he also revealed that in the future, we will see the tokenization of equity in the cryptocurrency and non-cryptocurrency fields, and his company will cooperate with all parties to provide white label and customized solutions.

Data: Hong Kong virtual asset ETF today's transaction volume is about HK$48.2341 million

PANews reported on July 28 that Hong Kong stock market data showed that as of the close, the transaction volume of all Hong Kong virtual asset ETFs today was approximately
Data: A whale purchased $20 million of ETH at an average price of $3,924

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, a giant whale address (address starting with 0x6e1784) just bought 5,097.17 ETH at a price of $3,924 per ETH
H100 Group Completes Private Placement, Raising SEK 109 Million for Bitcoin Vault Strategy

PANews reported on July 28 that H100 Group announced that the company will issue up to 13.96 million new shares to qualified investors at a price of 7.82 Swedish kronor
