A comprehensive look at crypto venture capital, a list of 10 types of crypto venture capital and classic rhetoric

PANews
2025/05/12 15:49

Author: rosie , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

In the crypto industry, perhaps everyone has to deal with venture capitalists at some point. Some VCs are indeed "rain in time", but most are not. Here is a practical guide to help you identify and screen venture capital institutions.

Note: This article is purely satire and does not insinuate any VC firm. If you feel offended, you probably fall into category 1-9.

1. “We don’t support airdrops”

They will preach about building “real value” while selling their tokens as soon as the lockup expires. What they really mean is “no airdrops to you, but happy to collect my own.” These are the same people who will talk to you about token economics when their own portfolios are down 80%. The first rule of the VC sell-off club is don’t talk about yourself.

2. The “Please work with my marketing agency” VC

They invested $50k and are now trying to get that money back by forcing you to hire their “cousin” marketing agency for $60k. The agency only has three clients: you and two other portfolio companies from the same VC. Their marketing strategy? Buying paid tweets from influencers.

3. “Theme-driven” venture capital

They haven’t updated their investment thesis since 2021. While you’re giving a presentation, they’re talking about “Web3 social” and “metaverse infrastructure” while Googling “what is TEE technology”. But right now, they’ll invest in anything that has “AI” in the business plan.

4. “Founder-friendly” VCs

They spend three weeks doing an in-depth study of your project, have you fill out 17 forms, introduce you to their entire team, and then disappear when it’s time to wire money. Six months later, they’re on Twitter congratulating you on raising money from someone else.

5. VC who “previously worked at a traditional financial company”

They just entered the crypto space in 2022, but they never forget that they worked at Goldman Sachs. They may be in the crypto community now, but they still show off their experience on LinkedIn. Their entire added value lies in "professional email templates" and "best practices for equity structure". They have never used a hardware wallet and they ask what gas fees are.

6. FOMO VCs who “need a response within 24 hours”

They completely ignore your pitch for months until they see another VC mention your space on Twitter. They PM you out of the blue asking for an “urgent call.” They offer terrible terms and a 24-hour deadline. Even if you accept, it takes them three weeks to get the paperwork to you.

7. “We’re long-term holders” on paper

Watched a CNBC interview with Cathie Wood where she said BTC will be $1.5M by 2030 - and they keep reiterating that they are "long term" and "aligned with the founders on the 5-year vision". Yet, once there is a 30% drop, they panic sell and blame "market conditions" saying it is "out of anyone's control". Still, they want the board seat.

8. “Thought Leaders” Who Publish Nothing

They have never launched anything, but have 50k followers, all gained by repeating other people’s ideas. Their top tweet is about “builder culture”, but they have never built anything themselves. They will offer to “consult for you” in exchange for 2% of the project’s tokens. Their advice is usually “Have you tried getting anonymous Twitter influencers to talk about it?”

9. VCs who “wouldn’t normally invest this early”

They seem to be doing you a favor by investing in your seed round, then demand the privileges of a Series B round. They’ll demand daily updates, board control, and direct access to your development team. They’ll even send you a message at 11pm on a Sunday night: “Quick answer - when will the Lamborghini be available?”

10. A builder who truly understands you

They ask the right technical questions. They’ve been through multiple cycles. They won’t waste your time. They bring more value than just money. They understand your vision because they’ve been there themselves.

They are like unicorns – you think they don’t exist, but when you find one, you’ll never choose another.

Don’t compromise when choosing who will invest in your project. The right partners are not only key to success, but also key to saying “we are pivoting to build an AI-powered Web3 social layer for DeFi users” six months from now (VCs bring more than just money).

Related reading: The founder financing bible: The network relationships of crypto VCs

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05966+0.08%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004778+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0.17147+0.68%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01654+0.30%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09088-4.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11348+3.03%
fact
FACT$2.96+3.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
Movement
MOVE$0.1506+2.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.324+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:07

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH