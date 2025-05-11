Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

PANews
2025/05/11 10:30
Notcoin
NOT$0.002205+3.61%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4218+0.98%

Author: arndxt , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The yield war may be on again. If you’ve been in DeFi long enough, you’ll understand that the total locked value (TVL) is just a vanity metric. Because in the competitive modular world of AMMs, perpetual contracts, and lending protocols, what really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol, or even who issues the most rewards. It’s who can convince liquidity providers (LPs) to deposit funds and ensure that TVL remains stable. This is the origin of the bribe economy.

What were once informal ticket buying activities (Curve Wars, Convex, etc.) have now professionalized into full-fledged liquidity coordination markets, complete with order books, dashboards, incentivized routing layers, and even gamified participation mechanisms in some cases.

This is now becoming the most strategic layer in the entire DeFi stack.

Change: From issuance to meta-incentives

During 2021-2022, the protocol channeled liquidity in the traditional way:

  • Deploy a funding pool
  • Issuing Tokens
  • Hoping that profit-seeking LPs will stay after yields drop

But this model is fundamentally flawed: it is reactive. Every new agreement competes with an invisible cost: the opportunity cost of existing capital flows.

1. The Origin of the Yield War: Curve and the Rise of the Voting Market

The concept of the yield war began with the Curve battle in 2021 and gradually became concrete.

Curve Finance’s unique design

Curve introduced the voting custody (ve) token economics, where users can lock up CRV (Curve’s native token) for up to 4 years in exchange for veCRV, which gives users the following advantages:

  • Increase the rewards of Curve pool

  • Governance with voting weight (which pools get rewards)

This creates a meta-game around benefits:

  • Protocol hopes to gain liquidity on Curve

  • And the only way to get liquidity is to attract votes to their pool

  • So they started bribing veCRV holders to vote for

So Convex Finance came into being (a platform focused on increasing the returns of the Curve protocol):

  • Convex abstracts veCRV locking (simplifying the Curve usage process) and aggregates users’ voting power.

  • It has become the “King Maker of Curve” and has a huge influence on where CRV earnings go.

  • Projects began to bribe Convex/veCRV holders through platforms such as Votium.

Experience 1: Whoever controls the voting weight controls the liquidity.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

2. Meta-Incentives and Bribery Markets

The first bribe economy

What started as a manual process to influence issuance has evolved into a full-fledged marketplace where:

  • Votium becomes an OTC bribery platform for CRV issuance.
  • The emergence of Redacted Cartel, Warden, and Hidden Hand has expanded this model to other protocols such as Balancer and Frax.
  • Instead of simply paying issuance fees, protocols strategically allocate incentives to optimize capital efficiency.

Scaling Beyond Curve

  • Balancer adopts voting escrow mechanism through veBAL
  • Frax, Tokemak, and other protocols integrate similar systems
  • Incentivized routing platforms like Aura Finance and Llama Airforce add further complexity, turning issuance into a capital coordination game.

Lesson 2: Returns are no longer about annualized yield (APY), but about programmable meta-incentives.

3. How the revenue war unfolds

Here’s how protocols compete in this game:

  • Liquidity aggregation: Aggregate influence through wrappers like Convex (e.g. Aura Finance for Balancer)
  • Bribery campaign: Reserve a budget for ongoing vote-buying to attract issuance when needed
  • Game theory and token economics: locking tokens to establish long-term consistency (e.g. ve model)
  • Community incentives: gamify voting through NFTs, raffles, or reward airdrops

Today, protocols like Turtle Club and Royco are channeling this liquidity: instead of blindly issuing, incentives are auctioned to LPs based on demand signals.

Essentially: “You bring the liquidity, and we direct the incentives to where it’s needed most.”

This unlocks a second-order effect: protocols no longer need to forcibly acquire liquidity, but instead coordinate it.

Turtle Club

Turtle Club has quietly become one of the most effective bribery markets with little mention. Their pools are often embedded in partnerships, with a total value locked (TVL) of over $580 million, dual token issuance, weighted bribery, and a surprisingly sticky LP base.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Their model emphasizes fair value redistribution, which means that the distribution of earnings is determined by voting and real-time capital turnover.

This is a smarter flywheel: LPs are rewarded with a correlation to the efficiency of their capital, not just the size of it. This time, efficiency is incentivized.

Royco

Royco’s total locked value (TVL) soared to over $2.6 billion in a single month, a 267,000% increase from the previous month.

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

While some of this funding is “points driven”, what’s important is the infrastructure behind it:

  • Royco is a liquidity-preferred order book.
  • Protocols can’t just issue rewards and hope that capital comes in. They issue requests and LPs decide to invest, and this coordination forms a market.

Here’s what makes this narrative more than just a revenue play:

  • These markets are becoming the meta-governance layer for DeFi.
  • Hidden Hand has sent over $35 million in bribes between major protocols such as Velodrome and Balancer.
  • Royco and Turtle Club are shaping effective distribution solutions.

Liquidity coordination market mechanism

1. Bribery as a market signal

Programs like Turtle Club allow LPs to understand where incentives are flowing, make decisions based on real-time metrics, and be rewarded based on capital efficiency rather than just capital size.

2. Request for Liquidity (RfL) as an Order Book

Projects like Royco allow protocols to list liquidity needs, just like posting orders on the market, and LPs execute these orders based on expected returns.

This becomes a two-way coordination game rather than a one-sided bribe.

If you can decide where liquidity flows, you can influence who survives the next market cycle.

Related reading: Migration of on-chain liquidity: After 15 months of ups and downs, who remains standing after the hype subsides?

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05966+0.08%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004778+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0.17147+0.68%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01654+0.30%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09088-4.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11348+3.03%
fact
FACT$2.96+3.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
Movement
MOVE$0.1506+2.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.324+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:07

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH