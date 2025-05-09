Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

PANews
2025/05/09 10:29
Moonveil
MORE$0.09183-8.61%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1414+2.53%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11344+3.04%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.00000000000000127-0.07%
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe co-founder and president John Collison at the Stripe Sessions conference

Author: Weilin, PANews

After acquiring the stablecoin infrastructure company Bridge, payment company Stripe has finally launched its stablecoin service in a big way.

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco from May 6 to 8, Stripe CEO Patrick Collison and President John Collison attended the event, where Stripe announced plans to launch "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world, allowing merchants and businesses to hold and pay international suppliers. The account will use USDC issued by Circle and USDB stablecoins issued by Stripe's recently acquired Bridge subsidiary.

In his opening keynote speech, John also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business. They believe that these innovations bring unprecedented growth opportunities and require new financial infrastructure, and Stripe is focusing on providing support to help businesses adapt and thrive.

Launching "Stablecoin Financial Account", Stripe bets on stablecoin cross-border payments

In February of this year, Stripe acquired the stablecoin infrastructure company Bridge for US$1.1 billion, which was the company's largest acquisition to date and also set a new record for the largest acquisition in the crypto field at the time. The record was broken three months later when Coinbase acquired Deribit for US$2.9 billion.

Stripe was founded in 2009 by Irish brothers Patrick Collison and John Collison. As early as 2014, Stripe became one of the first payment companies to accept Bitcoin payments, but its cryptocurrency plan failed in 2018. The reason given was that "Bitcoin has developed into an asset rather than a means of exchange. This has caused Bitcoin to become less useful for payments." It was not until March 2022 that Stripe announced its return to the crypto field. PayPal can be regarded as an important competitor of Stripe in the payment market.

Now, with the launch of stablecoin financial accounts, merchants and businesses will be able to hold stablecoins, receive funds on crypto and fiat channels (such as ACH and SEPA), and send stablecoins almost anywhere in the world. These accounts will enable entrepreneurs in countries with unstable currencies to hedge against inflation and more easily access the global economy. Stripe will initially support two dollar-denominated stablecoins - USDC and Bridge's USDB, and plans to gradually add more stablecoins in the future.

William Gaybrick, president of product and business at Stripe, told the Stripe Sessions conference: “Many parts of the world face unstable currencies and unreliable infrastructure, which limits the GDP of the Internet... Now, users in Argentina, Vietnam, and everywhere else can hold stablecoins and send and receive funds in both crypto and fiat.”

The stablecoin financial account also supports holding pounds, euros and dollars. The expansion also means doubling the company's global business footprint - previously, Stripe accounts were only available in 50 countries.

"We should be very unhappy with the state of financial services today," Stripe co-founder and president John Collison told the outside world. "In the financial services sector, invoice fraud is a big problem for businesses, as well as phishing attacks and so on. Although this is a new product, it provides us with an opportunity to bring a higher degree of security in the long run."

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe 's headquarters in South San Francisco

Its subsidiary Bridge cooperates with Visa to launch crypto payment card

On April 30, Bridge partnered with Visa to launch the world's first payment card product that makes stablecoin balances as easy to spend as fiat currency. Fintech companies like Ramp, Squads, and Airtm will be able to issue Visa cards tied to stablecoin wallets in dozens of countries. When cardholders make purchases, Bridge deducts funds from their stablecoin balances and converts them into fiat currency, allowing merchants to receive payments in local currency like other transactions. These stablecoin cards can be used at 150 million merchants around the world that accept Visa.

The integration enables the simultaneous launch of new card programs in multiple countries, starting with Argentina, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Chile. The focus on Latin America is intended to meet the growing demand among consumers and businesses to use stablecoins to store value and pay for everyday expenses. In the coming months, the payment card will be expanded to countries in Europe, Africa and Asia.

"Stablecoins have not been widely adopted because users face high complexity in the process of participation," Subham Agarwal, Ramp's product director and head of product marketing, recently told the outside world. "Ramp now eliminates this complexity. We tell users that they can trade in any way, and we will automatically guide the transaction to the cheaper, faster and more stable channel."

Visa CEO Ryan McInerney also said that the advertising and payment industries will undergo profound changes as consumers begin to rely on artificial intelligence agents to browse products and complete shopping.

Optimistic about "smart business", AI and stablecoins will become the driving engine

In addition to stablecoin financial accounts, in terms of artificial intelligence, Stripe has launched a tool that enables developers to easily integrate AI agents that can complete purchases on behalf of users into their products. William Gaybrick, president of Stripe products and business, said that, for example, an efficiency app can enable tasks in a to-do list to be "purchased with one click."

"This is a dual revolution of intelligence and currency," Gaybrick said. "Artificial intelligence is obviously changing the way we work and live, and stablecoins are the first truly global, practically usable, and fully programmable currency we have ever had."

The conference also revealed the rapid expansion trend of the Stripe platform. Business on the Stripe platform is growing significantly faster than the traditional market (S&P 500 companies on the Stripe platform are growing seven times faster), processing $1.4 trillion in transactions in 2024. Stripe CEO Patrick Collison emphasized that Stripe is committed to becoming a fast-improving and highly reliable platform, supported by more than 1,000 software updates per day. In addition, Bridge's initial payment volume is growing faster than Stripe's early days.

The guests also pointed out that despite the uncertainty in the global economy, technological advances, especially AI and stablecoins, remain powerful driving forces. AI enables enterprises to significantly expand and accelerate unprecedented growth. Stablecoins significantly reduce friction in global financial transactions, paving the way for "borderless financial services", and are a significant case for global adoption.

Stripe President John Collison proposed a key new concept, "Agentic Commerce," in which AI tools create new sales channels and purchase experiences by facilitating the purchase and interaction of AI models in business transactions. This involves AI models purchasing and integrating other tools directly in the AI interface, completely changing the way sales are done. John Collison demonstrated the use of Cursor (AI programming tool) to build applications and use AI to purchase services directly on Vercel, showing the practical application of Agentic Commerce.

Dwarakesh Patel, author of The Scaling Era, further discussed the development trajectory of AI. He pointed out that the current limitations of AI (e.g., long-term memory, the ability to perform extended autonomous tasks) still need to be improved, but he emphasized that its rapid development indicates that AI will significantly improve productivity in the future, which may far exceed the economic impact of previous technologies such as the Internet, and become an efficient and scalable "digital worker."

At the conference, John Collison said, "The real achievement of stablecoins is that they are enabling borderless financial services." Obviously, Stripe has demonstrated its ambition in this field with its strategic layout.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05966+0.08%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004778+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0.17147+0.68%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01654+0.30%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09088-4.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11348+3.03%
fact
FACT$2.96+3.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
Movement
MOVE$0.1506+2.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.324+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:07

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH