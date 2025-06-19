a16z: The official X account was briefly hacked this morning and released false token information PANews 2025/06/19 08:18

PANews reported on June 19 that the well-known venture capital firm a16z announced that its official X account was briefly hacked this morning. During this period, the account posted token promotion and other false content, which were not officially released by a16z. The account has now returned to normal.