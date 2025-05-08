PA Daily | Upbit will list Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO); the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates unchanged for the third time

PANews
2025/05/08 17:30
SpotSquad
SPOT$0.000000000000000000007684-80.79%
U Coin
U$0.01183-1.41%
IO
IO$0.741+3.92%
LayerNet
NET$0.00017201+42.33%
TIA
TIA$2.044+3.02%

Today's news tips:

Bithumb launches PARTI and EPT Korean Won trading pairs

Upbit will list Celestia(TIA) and io.net(IO)

Stripe launches stablecoin financial accounts to support merchants in 101 countries

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged for the third time, warning that the risks of high inflation and high unemployment are rising simultaneously

Binance Alpha Launches Gorilla

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $142 million yesterday, and all 12 products recorded positive inflows

OCC allows US banks to buy and sell customer-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services

Robinhood plans to launch blockchain-based US stock trading platform in Europe

Regulatory/Macro

Binance will perform wallet maintenance on the TRON network on May 9

According to Binance's announcement, the platform will perform wallet maintenance on the Tron (TRX) network at 15:00 Beijing time on May 9, and will suspend the recharge and withdrawal of the network from 14:55. The maintenance is expected to last about 1 hour, during which the trading of TRX and its tokens will not be affected. The recovery time will be determined by the stability of the network and no further notice will be given.

CZ confirms he has asked a lawyer to apply for Trump's pardon for money laundering

Binance founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) recently said in a podcast that his lawyer has formally applied to Trump for a presidential pardon, despite his previous denials of related reports. CZ said he "wouldn't mind" being pardoned and was inspired by the pardon of the founder of BitMEX to submit an application. He was fined and sentenced to four months in prison after pleading guilty in 2023. If the pardon is approved, it may allow him to return to his Binance.US operations position.

Robinhood plans to launch blockchain-based US stock trading platform in Europe

According to Bloomberg, Robinhood is developing a new blockchain-based platform that plans to allow European users to trade tokenized assets of U.S. securities. The platform may be based on Arbitrum, Ethereum or Solana blockchains and built in cooperation with a digital asset company. The news pointed out that as the European regulatory environment becomes clearer, asset tokenization has become a popular direction for traditional financial institutions to expand into the crypto market.

Source: Bessant has submitted plans for US sovereign wealth fund to Trump

According to CBS, earlier this year, Trump asked Treasury Secretary Bessant and Commerce Secretary Lutnick to jointly develop a proposal for a U.S. sovereign wealth fund by early May, but the White House rejected part of the proposal. Currently, multiple sources said that the proposal has been submitted. However, one of the sources said that the White House is concerned about the approach taken by the Treasury Department. A source said that the details of the fund's operating mechanism are still under discussion and no news will be announced in the near future. Trump said before traveling to the Middle East next week that he would make a "very big announcement", but this has nothing to do with the proposed sovereign wealth fund. Trump has not yet decided how to use the proceeds from the sovereign wealth fund. The White House said: The Treasury and Commerce Departments have developed plans for the sovereign wealth fund, but no final decision has been made.

OCC allows US banks to buy and sell customer-custodied crypto assets and outsource related services

The U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) issued new guidance (Interpretative Letter No. 1184), clarifying that U.S. national banks and federal savings associations can buy and sell crypto assets in their custody based on customer instructions, and allow outsourcing of crypto asset custody and execution services to third parties, provided that they comply with third-party risk management regulations.

Stripe launches stablecoin financial accounts to support merchants in 101 countries

Stripe announced the launch of "Stablecoin Financial Accounts", which supports corporate users in 101 countries and regions around the world to hold USDC or USDB stablecoin balances, and can send and receive funds through fiat and crypto channels. The account is hosted by Stripe's Bridge, and funds can be transferred through ACH, wire transfer or crypto wallet, and support transfers to bank accounts or crypto addresses. Stripe also plans to provide USDC-denominated Visa card services. USDB is a closed-loop stablecoin, which means it is not publicly available. USDB is an infrastructure stablecoin issued by Bridge. It always corresponds one-to-one to the equivalent amount of US dollar cash and short-term money market funds held by BlackRock.

The Fed kept interest rates unchanged for the third time, warning that the risks of high inflation and high unemployment are rising simultaneously

According to Jinshi, at 02:00 am Beijing time on Thursday, the Federal Reserve kept interest rates unchanged for the third time, maintaining the benchmark interest rate target range at 4.25%-4.50%, in line with market expectations, and took a cautious stance amid the increasing uncertainty in the economic outlook caused by tariff policies. Although the Federal Reserve believes that the overall economy is still "soundly expanding", the FOMC issued a rare warning in its post-meeting statement that the risks of high inflation and high unemployment are rising simultaneously, making the economic outlook even more confusing.

Viewpoint

Bitcoin Magazine CEO: Currently, about 50 countries are involved in Bitcoin mining, and 700,000 BTC are currently held by Bitcoin-related securities

David Bailey, CEO of Bitcoin Magazine, mentioned in an interview that Bitcoin is gradually being adopted by countries and institutions, and shared relevant data and projects. He said that currently about 50 countries are involved in Bitcoin mining through public-private partnerships, and the scale of mining in some countries has reached hundreds of megawatts or even gigawatts. For example, Bhutan's Bitcoin mining revenue has accounted for more than 50% of its GDP. In addition, he expects more sovereign countries to purchase Bitcoin through sovereign wealth funds or other forms this year, and mentioned that there are currently 700,000 Bitcoins held by Bitcoin-related securities, and this number may increase significantly. Bailey also pointed out that the model of companies like MicroStrategy purchasing Bitcoin through asset securitization strategies is being widely replicated, and about 200 companies have adopted similar strategies. This trend will expand further in the future.

Project News

Upbit will list Celestia(TIA) and io.net(IO)

According to the Upbit announcement, the platform will add support for Celestia (TIA) and io.net (IO) transactions. Celestia (TIA) will support KRW, BTC and USDT markets based on the Celestia network; io.net (IO) will support BTC and USDT markets based on the Solana network.

Binance Alpha Launches Gorilla

The APP page shows that Binance Alpha has launched gorilla (gorilla).

Bitget and Avalanche join forces to enter India and launch a $10 million Web3 development plan

According to Cointelegraph, Bitget and Avalanche announced a strategic partnership in India, and will invest at least $10 million to support the local Web3 community, including micro-grants, scholarships, hackathons and workshops, with the first batch focusing on Delhi and Bangalore. India is currently one of the fastest growing encryption and developer markets in the world, with young users accounting for nearly 75% and developers accounting for 17% of the world's new Web3 contributors.

Backpack launches SOL reserve staking and plans to distribute revenue to lending and deposit users

Armani Ferrante, founder of Backpack, tweeted that the platform has started staking SOL reserves. In the initial stage, all staking income will be returned to borrowers, and all depositors will be covered in the future. Because the pledged assets are not tracked, the TVL monitoring platform may temporarily show abnormalities. It is expected that the Web and App will be updated within a week to start the first round of income distribution mechanism.

Bithumb launches PARTI and EPT Korean Won trading pairs

According to Bithumb’s announcement, it will launch trading pairs of two new currencies, Particle Network (PARTI) and Balance (EPT), against the Korean won. PARTI is based on the BNB chain, and EPT is based on Ethereum. Trading will open at 5pm and 6pm (local time) on the same day, respectively.

Unichain becomes the dominant chain in Uniswap v4, with a market share far exceeding that of Ethereum

Dune data shows that Unichain has recently surpassed Ethereum to become the blockchain with the highest transaction volume on Uniswap v4. It rose rapidly in mid-April and its current market share is close to or exceeds 60%, significantly ahead of Ethereum's less than 30%.

Important data

Abraxas Capital deposited 1,000 BTC to Kraken 2 hours ago and still holds 983 BTC

According to The Data Nerd, a wallet belonging to Abraxas Capital Management deposited 1,000 BTC (about $98.92 million) into Kraken 2 hours ago. The address purchased these BTC at an average price of $84,713 3 weeks ago. If all were sold, it would realize a profit of about $14.21 million. The address currently still holds 983 BTC, worth about $97.43 million.

Data: 200 million USDT transferred from HTX to Aave

According to Whale Alert monitoring, 200 million USDT (approximately US$200.14 million) was transferred from HTX to Aave at 15:44.

Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of $142 million yesterday, and all 12 products recorded positive inflows

According to SoSoValue data, on May 7, Eastern Time, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a total net inflow of $142 million, and none of the 12 ETFs had a net outflow. ARKB ranked first with a single-day net inflow of $54.7263 million, followed by FBTC with an inflow of $39.9190 million. As of now, the total net asset value of Bitcoin spot ETFs has reached $112.712 billion, accounting for 5.86% of the total market value of BTC, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached $40.719 billion.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05966+0.08%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004778+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0.17147+0.68%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01654+0.30%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09088-4.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11348+3.03%
fact
FACT$2.96+3.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
Movement
MOVE$0.1506+2.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.324+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:07

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH