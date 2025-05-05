Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

PANews
2025/05/05 11:35
Moonveil
MORE$0.09088-9.40%
Major
MAJOR$0.17086+0.29%
SUI
SUI$4.184-3.81%
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.3057+2.03%

Author: 0xShinChan , Crypto KOL

Compiled by: Felix, PANews

The post-FTX era has completely changed the trading landscape, driving a large number of users to decentralized perpetual contract exchanges (Perp DEX). The daily trading volume of these platforms now easily exceeds US$30 billion, which shows that users have a huge demand for decentralized derivatives.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

However, the fragmented nature of early Perp DEXs, often affected by UI/UX availability, liquidity depth, and price feed reliability, hindered their widespread adoption. Starting in 2024, the market landscape began to change, marked by the emergence of innovative models such as GMX PVP and dYdX order books. Today, the lending, DEX, and yield trading protocol teams on Sui Network are enriching their product lines, including perpetual contract trading.

Sui’s Advantages in Perp DEX

Sui actually offers several compelling features that make it a strong contender for building a perpetual DEX.

  • High performance and low latency: Sui’s parallel transaction processing enables high throughput and low latency, which is critical for efficient order matching and smooth trading experience on DEX.

  • Object-centric data model: Sui's unique data model supports efficient storage and parallel processing of account and asset data.

  • zkLogin enables seamless onboarding: The zkLogin feature simplifies the user onboarding process, allowing accounts to be created using familiar Web2 credentials, reducing experience barriers for new traders.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

  • Sponsored Trading: Sui’s sponsored trading feature reduces user costs and improves the overall trading experience.

Here are some of Sui's early builders:

  • Bluefin

  • Astros powered by NAVI Protocol

  • Aftermath Finance

  • Typus Finance GLP Trading Model

Kriya is also about to launch its Perp DEX.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

Before we dive into each one, here’s an overall comparison chart.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

The following will compare and study the various protocols and analyze their transaction characteristics, protocol mechanisms and performance.

Bluefin

As an established Perp DEX on Sui, Bluefin combines a fast-matching off-chain order book with a secure on-chain settlement engine. The protocol liquidity is managed by professional market makers (MM):

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

Leveraging Sui's parallel transaction processing capabilities, Bluefin has extremely low order execution latency and fast on-chain final confirmation (less than 500 milliseconds). In addition, it supports almost all perpetual contract assets on Sui, covering the widest range, including $DEEP, $WAL, and $TRUMP.

  • The 24-hour perpetual contract trading volume on the Bluefin platform is between 40 million and 70 million US dollars, indicating that the platform has high trading activity.

  • The BTC-PERP trading pair typically accounts for the largest share of daily trading volume (around 60%), followed by SUI-PERP and ETH-PERP.

  • According to Defi Llama data, the fees generated each year are approximately $4 million.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

UI/UX is excellent. Users can use the transaction view function, the interface is clear and contains everything they need. It is worth mentioning that Bluefin's zkLogin integration is powered by Sui. This simplifies the user onboarding process and eliminates the complexity of wallets and mnemonics.

Aftermath (testnet)

Aftermath first launched its Perp DEX testnet in November 2024. It runs entirely on-chain, and unlike many Perp DEXs that rely on off-chain order books for matching, Aftermath puts the entire order book on-chain. Since it is still in the testnet stage, statistics are limited.

Aftermath is more focused on improving liquidity/TVL of its DEX and existing pools. Potential future incentives/official launch of Perp DEX may come later.

Astros (beta)

Astros is a DEX aggregator + Perp DEX built by the NAVI Protocol team. Like Bluefin and Aftermath, NAVI Protocol also uses an order book mechanism in its Perp DEX. Since it is currently in the testing phase, the information and specific mechanism of the cooperative market maker (MM) are not yet exhaustive. Its 24-hour trading volume reached $300 million, which may be driven by its ongoing trader incentive program.

Typus Perp

Typus Finance launched its GMX-style Perp DEX about two weeks ago. According to Defi Llama data, the 24-hour trading volume is about $200,000 and the TVL of the TLP pool exceeds $700,000.

Assets in the TLP pool include $SUI, $USDC, $DEEP, and $LBTC, and the APR is currently over 100%.

Overview of Sui Network Perp DEX: What are the differences between the four major protocols?

Some observations and conclusions

The rise of the order book: Sui’s Perp DEX ecosystem currently clearly favors the order book model, a phenomenon that is reflected both in the protocol design choices and its dominance in trading volume. This suggests that the order book mechanism is either inherently applicable in Sui’s architecture or has market acceptance among its user base.

Asset scarcity and the lure of memes: The range of assets supported by Sui Network Perp DEX is clearly limited, which represents a potential opportunity. If a protocol can quickly embrace the volatile but lucrative memecoin trading space (an area that has a growing cultural foundation on Sui), then taking advantage of the inherent speculative nature of these assets could drive an increase in platform trading volume.

The necessity of the start-up phase and incentive mechanism: Compared with the mature and highly liquid Perp DEX ecosystem on EVM and Solana, Sui's cumulative trading volume and TVL are still in their infancy. Given the existing feature sets and available functions of these alternative chains, attracting traders to the Sui network's Perp DEX may require more than just technical innovation. An attractive incentive mechanism may be the key incentive to attract speculative capital and promote substantial growth in the Perp DEX ecosystem.

Related reading: A look at the three major Perp Dex mechanics: Hyperliquid vs. Jupiter vs. GMX

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05966+0.08%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004778+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0.17147+0.68%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01654+0.30%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09088-4.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11348+3.03%
fact
FACT$2.96+3.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
Movement
MOVE$0.1506+2.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.324+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:07

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH