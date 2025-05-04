PA Daily | "Stock God" Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year; Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitco

PANews
2025/05/04 17:11
GOLD
GOLD$0,00000000000032--%
U Coin
U$0,01183-1,33%

Today's news tips:

1. Warren Buffett announced that he will retire at the end of the year

2. Arizona Governor Vetoes State’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill SB 1025

3. The new version of the US GENIUS stablecoin bill was jointly opposed by 10 senators

4. Fidelity Investments: Bitcoin may surpass gold's dominance at any time

5.Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the U.S. from increasing its holdings of Bitcoin

6. Binance signs strategic memorandum of understanding with Kyrgyzstan National Investment Agency

7. The whale who raised 76,000 ETH in the 2015 ICO deposited 2,500 ETH to Kraken

8. A whale sold the TRUMP that he bought at a high price, giving back $483,000 in profits and losing $900,000 in principal

Regulatory/Macro

Warren Buffett to retire at the end of the year

American investor Warren Buffett shocked shareholders at Berkshire Hathaway's annual shareholder meeting by announcing his plans to retire at the end of the year. Buffett said he would recommend to Berkshire Hathaway's board of directors that Greg Abel, vice chairman of non-insurance businesses, take over as CEO at the end of the year, saying he thought the time was right for Greg to serve as the company's CEO. Buffett made the announcement after a five-hour question-and-answer session and did not answer any questions, according to the Associated Press. Buffett said the only board members who knew about this were his two children, Howard Buffett and Susie Buffett.

Related reading: 800-word summary and full text of the 2025 Buffett Shareholders Meeting

Arizona Governor Vetoes State’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Bill SB 1025

According to documents on the Arizona official website, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed Senate Bill 1025 (SB 1025), which would have allowed public funds to be invested in virtual currencies. Hobbs said in her veto statement that the Arizona Retirement System is one of the strongest retirement systems in the United States, thanks to its sound and wise investment strategy. She emphasized that the state's retirement funds are not suitable for trying unproven investments such as virtual currencies.

The new version of the US GENIUS stablecoin bill was jointly opposed by 10 senators

U.S. Senator Ruben Gallego and nine other senators issued a joint statement saying they could not support the updated version of the GENIUS Stablecoin Act released last week. The group pointed out several concerns, including insufficient provisions in anti-money laundering, national security, and financial system security. It is worth noting that the four Democratic senators on the list, Gallego, Warner, Kim, and Blunt Rochester, supported the original version of the bill during the Senate Banking Committee's deliberations in March. Angela Alsobrooks, the co-sponsor of the bill, did not sign the letter.

Fidelity Investments: Bitcoin could surpass gold's dominance at any time

Jurrien Timmer, global macro director at Fidelity Investments, published a detailed analysis of the dynamic relationship between Bitcoin and gold. He cited data from Fidelity Management and Research Company (FMR Co) and Bloomberg, analyzed the changing trends of the Sharpe ratio (a measure of risk-adjusted returns) of the two assets, and pointed out that their relative performance may be at a turning point. Investors and users may witness the handover of the baton from gold to Bitcoin.

Nvidia is designing a new special edition AI chip and has informed three Chinese companies

According to Jinshi, after the H20 chip for the Chinese market was banned by the US government, the US chip giant Nvidia is stepping up the development of another artificial intelligence (AI) chip that complies with US export regulations in order to continue to maintain its market share in China. According to the report, according to US media reports, Nvidia has informed three Chinese companies that it is adjusting the design of AI chips and seeking to continue to supply products to China without violating US export controls.

Arthur Hayes: U.S. debt pressure and stereotypes may hinder the United States from increasing its holdings of Bitcoin

Arthur Hayes, co-founder of BitMEX, recently said that although the US government currently holds about 198,000 bitcoins (worth more than $18 billion), it is unlikely to increase its bitcoin reserves through direct purchases due to two major factors. One is the pressure of national debt, and the other is the public's stereotype of Bitcoin investors (the so-called "Bitcoin bros"). Hayes believes that this negative stereotype will affect the decision-making of policymakers.

Binance and Kyrgyzstan State Investment Agency Sign Strategic MoU

According to Binance's official blog, Binance has signed a strategic memorandum of understanding with the Kyrgyz National Investment Agency to accelerate the development of the country's digital asset industry. It will bring crypto payments to Kyrgyzstan through Binance Payments and support educational programs with the expertise of Binance Academy. This cooperation marks an important step towards building a sustainable, innovation-friendly crypto ecosystem in Central Asia.

Project News

Treasure DAO funding chain extended to autumn 2026, but does not include the MAGIC Treasury

Treasure DAO co-founder @smoldev__ said that Treasure has extended its USDC funding chain to the fall of 2026, excluding the MAGIC treasury being restored. More information will be released in the quarterly report on Monday.

Earlier on April 3, John, the chief contributor of the blockchain gaming ecosystem Treasure DAO, announced that due to the deterioration of financial conditions and the reorganization, the game operation and Treasure Chain will be terminated. The document shows that its annual operating expenses are as high as 8.3 million US dollars, and the current treasury has only 2.4 million US dollars, which was originally expected to last only until July 2025. Faced with the pressure of survival, DAO has laid off 15 people and decided to terminate the game distribution support and Treasure Chain, and assist partners to migrate to other chains.

Important data

Bitcoin mining difficulty dropped 3.34% to 119.12 T this morning

According to CloverPool data, the Bitcoin network completed a new round of difficulty adjustment at 2025-05-04 05:00:13 (block height 895,104), and the difficulty value was reduced by 3.34% to 119.12 T. The current average computing power of the Bitcoin network is 885.45 EH/s, and the next difficulty adjustment is expected to take place in about 13 days and 3 hours.

The whale who raised 76,000 ETH in the 2015 ICO deposited 2,500 ETH to Kraken

According to on-chain analyst Aunt Ai (@ai_9684xtpa), a related address of the "2015 ICO 76,000 ETH whale" recharged 2,500 ETH to Kraken in the past 14 hours, about 4.59 million US dollars, with a cost as low as 0.31 US dollars. The related address also holds 13,500 ETH, which may be sold in the near future.

A whale sold the TRUMP he bought at a high price, giving back $483,000 in profits and losing $900,000 in principal

According to EmberCN's monitoring, "the whale who sold TRUMP before Trump's dinner plan was announced and missed out on $3.8 million in profits" sold TRUMP, which he bought at a second high, 3 hours ago, giving back profits and losing $900,000 in principal.

In the early morning of April 23, the whale sold 630,000 TRUMP at $8.7, making a profit of $483,000. After Trump's dinner plan was announced, the price of TRUMP soared to $16, and the whale missed out on $3.8 million in profits.

Whales bought TRUMP at $15.39 on April 27;

This morning, the price of TRUMP fell by 13%. The whale sold its second purchase of TRUMP at a price of $11.29 three hours ago, giving back the first profit of $483,000 and losing $900,000 in principal.

A whale or institution sold 220 WBTC, making a profit of $13.37 million

According to analyst Yu Jin’s monitoring, a whale/institution sold 220 WBTC at $95,710 on the chain 2 hours ago in exchange for 21.06 million USDT. These 220 $WBTC brought him a profit of 13.37 million (+174%): they were purchased at $34,938 in November 2023.

other

The father of a crypto tycoon was kidnapped in Paris and extorted for 5-7 million euros, but has now been rescued

French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau forwarded a piece of news on the X platform. The news said that the father of a crypto tycoon was kidnapped and extorted in Paris and has been rescued. It is reported that the crypto tycoon owns a company that manages cryptocurrencies in Malta. His father was kidnapped at around 10:30 am on Thursday and was subsequently asked to pay 5-7 million euros in the form of a bank transfer. Currently, four people involved in the case have been arrested and detained. The relevant news did not disclose the name of the crypto tycoon and other information.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0,05966+0,08%
NFT
NFT$0,0000004778+1,27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0,17147+0,68%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0,01654+0,30%
Bluefin
BLUE$0,09088-4,35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,11348+3,03%
fact
FACT$2,96+3,49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
Movement
MOVE$0,1506+2,30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10,324+1,97%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:07

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH