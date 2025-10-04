صرافیDEX+
خرید ارز دیجیتالبازارهااسپاتفیوچرز500Xپس اندازرویدادها
بیشتر
رویداد ELIZAOS
Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action. The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result […]

100,000 federal workers dropped from US government payroll during shutdown week

نویسنده: Cryptopolitan
2025/10/04 22:20
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.198-9.64%
Moonveil
MORE$0.004124-12.44%

Roughly 100,000 federal workers have officially dropped off the government payroll this week, according to the Wall Street Journal, after the Trump administration’s deferred-resignation plan kicked into action.

The exodus landed at the exact moment the government entered another shutdown, with more job losses likely still on the way. This drop is the direct result of a policy that allowed employees to resign months ago while still collecting their salary and benefits through September 30, the final day of the federal fiscal year.

The program had 154,000 federal employees sign up. Two-thirds of them stayed on the books until the end of last month, even though they technically no longer worked. That buffer expired this week. Trump’s team has made no secret of its intention to downsize the federal bureaucracy.

Now, the expectation is that the government will wrap up this year with hundreds of thousands fewer staff, driven by voluntary resignations, a hiring freeze, and layoffs that could become permanent.

During the shutdown, around 750,000 people have been temporarily furloughed, and Trump has warned that some of them will not be returning.

Layoffs pile up as workers take exit deals or get pushed out

The administration says this effort is part of a broader plan to overhaul the federal system and clean out what Trump called “unaccountable” employees.

Layoffs, buyouts, and early retirement packages have taken a heavy toll on civil servants, disrupting operations across the country and shrinking services the public depends on.

While federal workers make up a small percentage of the entire U.S. labor market, the losses are coming during a year already filled with job cuts in other industries like finance and manufacturing.

Ryan Sweet, the chief U.S. economist at Oxford Economics, said this trend is one of the reasons the job market has taken such a hard hit lately.

And while these departures were voluntary on paper, many felt forced out. Cynthia Iglesias Guven, a longtime staffer at the Agriculture Department, said her work dried up quickly after the new administration took over and canceled her agency’s main programs. “Going into work every day was extremely tense,” Cynthia said.

Rick Beevers, who worked at the U.S. Army’s program executive office for aviation in Huntsville, Alabama, left in February under the same deal. Rick had spent two years in federal service, but a recent promotion had him classified as a probationary employee, exactly the type Trump’s team began targeting.

“It just wasn’t worth it,” he said. “There was a much better opportunity to find something else that wasn’t government.” Rick tried to get ahead of the job-hunting crowd and started applying early, and reportedly got interviewed at seven defense contractors but didn’t land anything until the end of September.

Job market crowds as former workers flood hiring platforms

While some former federal workers, especially in specialized fields, have secured jobs quickly, others are hitting a wall. White-collar hiring has slowed, and there are simply too many applicants competing for the same roles.

On Indeed, job applications from federal workers jumped 41.2% between January and September. But Frank Grossman, a career coach based in Philadelphia who works with former federal employees, says most people who took the deal haven’t seriously started job-hunting.

“Reality hasn’t hit for a lot of people yet,” Frank said. The shutdown is making things worse. Ryan Sweet warned that furloughed federal workers could now be listed as unemployed in official jobs reports.

When combined with the deferred-resignation exits, the next report might not be pretty. “A hideous employment report could be coming,” he said.

Research from business schools at the University of Virginia, Emory, and Stanford shows federal workers furloughed during shutdowns are 31% more likely to quit within a year.

Christoph Herpfer, assistant professor of finance at UVA’s Darden School of Business, said many workers feel like disposable pieces in a political game. He added that going unpaid for weeks only adds more stress and instability.

Cynthia, who had worked at USDA for over two decades, now runs a career coaching business that focuses on helping federal workers transition out. She said several local therapists even reached out, asking her to help explain why so many of their clients who worked in the federal government were showing up completely burned out.

Still, Cynthia isn’t sure she’s in the clear. She’s worried her pension could be delayed due to backlogs or short staffing.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

سلب مسئولیت: مطالب بازنشرشده در این وب‌ سایت از منابع عمومی گردآوری شده‌ اند و صرفاً به‌ منظور اطلاع‌ رسانی ارائه می‌ شوند. این مطالب لزوماً بازتاب‌ دهنده دیدگاه‌ ها یا مواضع MEXC نیستند. کلیه حقوق مادی و معنوی آثار متعلق به نویسندگان اصلی است. در صورت مشاهده هرگونه محتوای ناقض حقوق اشخاص ثالث، لطفاً از طریق آدرس ایمیل service@support.mexc.com با ما تماس بگیرید تا مورد بررسی و حذف قرار گیرد.MEXC هیچ‌ گونه تضمینی نسبت به دقت، جامعیت یا به‌ روزبودن اطلاعات ارائه‌ شده ندارد و مسئولیتی در قبال هرگونه اقدام یا تصمیم‌ گیری مبتنی بر این اطلاعات نمی‌ پذیرد. همچنین، محتوای منتشرشده نباید به‌عنوان توصیه مالی، حقوقی یا حرفه‌ ای تلقی شود و به منزله پیشنهاد یا تأیید رسمی از سوی MEXC نیست.

محتوای پیشنهادی

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

The post CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CME Group will offer options based on the derivative markets on Solana (SOL) and XRP. The new markets will open on October 13, after regulatory approval.  CME Group will expand its crypto products with options on the futures markets of Solana (SOL) and XRP. The futures market will start on October 13, after regulatory review and approval.  The options will allow the trading of MicroSol, XRP, and MicroXRP futures, with expiry dates available every business day, monthly, and quarterly. The new products will be added to the existing BTC and ETH options markets. ‘The launch of these options contracts builds on the significant growth and increasing liquidity we have seen across our suite of Solana and XRP futures,’ said Giovanni Vicioso, CME Group Global Head of Cryptocurrency Products. The options contracts will have two main sizes, tracking the futures contracts. The new market will be suitable for sophisticated institutional traders, as well as active individual traders. The addition of options markets singles out XRP and SOL as liquid enough to offer the potential to bet on a market direction.  The options on futures arrive a few months after the launch of SOL futures. Both SOL and XRP had peak volumes in August, though XRP activity has slowed down in September. XRP and SOL options to tap both institutions and active traders Crypto options are one of the indicators of market attitudes, with XRP and SOL receiving a new way to gauge sentiment. The contracts will be supported by the Cumberland team.  ‘As one of the biggest liquidity providers in the ecosystem, the Cumberland team is excited to support CME Group’s continued expansion of crypto offerings,’ said Roman Makarov, Head of Cumberland Options Trading at DRW. ‘The launch of options on Solana and XRP futures is the latest example of the…
Solana
SOL$160.71-3.47%
Bitcoin
BTC$103,344.32-1.66%
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.319-1.23%
اشتراک
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:56
PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

PayPal and Google announce a multiyear deal to merge payments and artificial intelligence.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06132-3.03%
اشتراک
Cryptopolitan2025/09/18 09:09
Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Coinbase launched regulated savings account in the United Kingdom, giving UK users a chance to earn 3.75% annual equivalent rate (AER) interest on their pound deposits, reportedly paid daily.According to the exchange, the Coinbase Savings Account, powered by ClearBank, offers instant deposits and withdrawals, no lockups, and no minimum balance requirements.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25Eligible users can reportedly access the account, which provides FSCS protection for balances up to £85,000 across all ClearBank accounts. The company now offers what it described as fully regulated savings account in the UK.Merging Crypto With Everyday FinanceCoinbase CEO Brian Armstrong said the launch marks another milestone in connecting traditional finance with the digital economy. The company views the savings product as a bridge between fiat and crypto, allowing users to manage everyday savings and digital assets within the same platform.Coinbase secured its registration as a Virtual Asset Service Provider (VASP) with the Financial Conduct Authority in February 2025, solidifying its regulatory standing in the UK. The firm is positioning the savings account as part of a broader strategy to develop a full suite of financial services for both retail and institutional clients.The launch also places Coinbase in direct competition with fintech players such as Revolut, which already offers savings, spending, and crypto conversion features through its superapp.Revolut stepped into the UK savings market, initially offering a 1.35% annual equivalent rate. But currently the company offers up to Up to 4.5% AER interest reportedly paid daily. No withdrawal fees. No minimums. Instant access anytime.Direct Competition with RevolutThe account was launched in partnership with cash deposit platform Flagstone and Paragon Bank, is reportedly protected under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme also for balances up to £85,000. Another well-known publicly listed fintech firm WISE introduced in 2022 a similar offering to enable UK customers to earn interest on their account balances in line with local central bank rates. The feature reportedly allows money held in a Wise Account to generate returns through government-backed assets linked to the Bank of England, the US Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank rates.The “Interest” product applies to GBP, USD, and EUR balances, letting customers retain earnings directly from their funds. With this offering, Wise aims to provide an alternative to traditional banks, where deposits often earn little or no interest while being lent out to others. This article was written by Jared Kirui at www.financemagnates.com.
PAID Network
PAID$0.00958-6.99%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00231+1.76%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.0003698-5.30%
اشتراک
Financemagnates2025/11/11 22:34

اخبار محبوب

بیشتر

CME Group to launch options on XRP and SOL futures

PayPal and Google team up to bring AI-powered shopping and payments

Coinbase Takes on Revolut in UK With 3.75% Interest Savings Account

Ripple CTO Explains How Paying with Bitcoin Makes Sense as Its Price Climbs

Bitcoin Apparent Demand Surges to 3-Month High of 5,251 BTC

قیمت‌ های ارز دیجیتال

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$103,469.36
$103,469.36$103,469.36

+0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,482.37
$3,482.37$3,482.37

+0.02%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$160.81
$160.81$160.81

-0.03%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.4384
$2.4384$2.4384

+0.04%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17611
$0.17611$0.17611

-0.01%