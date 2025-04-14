Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

PANews
2025/04/14 17:12
GOLD
GOLD$0.00000000000032--%
Iron Fish
IRON$0.1994+3.58%

Author: Frank, PANews

As Bitcoin encounters a "value winter", real-world gold is recasting the iron curtain of value on the blockchain.

Recently, the volatility of the crypto market has become increasingly uncertain with the changes in the international financial market, and the price trends of mainstream crypto assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and SOL have also fallen into a slump. The market's enthusiasm for crypto trading seems to be moving from optimism to a bearish state. In sharp contrast, the international gold price has been rising all the way to over $3,240 per ounce, constantly setting new historical highs, and the price has once again verified that gold is a safe-haven asset.

In the crypto market, the market value of assets linked to gold has also been rising. On April 11, the market value of tokenized gold assets exceeded US$2 billion. From the perspective of risk hedging, gold-related crypto assets seem to be becoming a new high-quality option. PANews takes stock of the current exposure of mainstream gold-related transactions in the crypto market.

The exposure to gold-related transactions in the crypto market is currently divided into tokenized gold, such as TetherGold (XAUT) or PAXGold (PAXG), which are essentially digital certificates of ownership of physical gold. And derivative transactions using these tokenized gold to trade with stablecoins. For example, XAUT or PAXG spot trading pairs or contract trading pairs provided by exchanges. In addition, some online precious metals traders support cryptocurrencies as payment methods when trading physical gold. These gold participation methods have deviations in risk appetite, funding flexibility, etc.

XAUT and PAXG: Leading Projects in Tokenized Gold

TetherGold (XAUT) and PAXGold (PAXG) are the two largest varieties in the tokenized gold market. XAUT is issued by Tether, the issuer of USDT. 1XAUT corresponds to the ownership of 1 troy ounce of gold on a specific LBMA (London Bullion Market Association)-approved "good delivery" gold bar. Gold is allocated in designated quantities, and holders can query the unique serial number, purity, and weight of the gold bar associated with their address through the official website. Tether claims that its reserves 100% support the issued tokens, and XAUT is partially supported by the gold in the reserves. As of April 12, the total support of XAUT is 7,667.7 kilograms of gold, distributed on 644 gold bars, and the market value of XAUT tokens is approximately US$797 million.

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market? The issuer of PAXG is Paxos Trust Company, a trust company and custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). PAXG is also the ownership of 1 troy ounce of London Good Delivery gold bar for each token. A third-party auditing company will issue a report on the monthly issuance of PAXG. As of February 28, the report shows that the company holds 209,160 ounces of gold (about 5,929 kilograms).

Compared to traditional gold ETFs or futures, XAUT and PAXG’s tokenized gold have no custody fees and have a smaller minimum purchase amount.

PAXG has a different fee structure than XAUT. Creating or destroying PAXG directly through the Paxos platform incurs a tiered fee based on transaction volume, and on-chain transfers are charged a 0.02% Paxos fee. In contrast, XAUT claims to have no custody fees, but charges a 0.25% fee on direct purchases/redemptions. This means that for small users, trading PAXG on a secondary exchange may be more cost-effective than operating directly through the Paxos platform to avoid creation or destruction fees. Frequent on-chain transfers will incur additional costs for PAXG.

Kinesis, the self-operated mint, and Quorium, the gold mining model

In addition, there are other tokenized gold products with a market value of more than 100 million, including Quorium (QGLOD) and KinesisGold (KAU). QGLOD's business model is relatively special. The gold it holds is essentially a gold mine reserve rather than spot gold. In addition, although the project claims to have regular reports on gold reserves, PANews found that these web pages can no longer be opened. Therefore, it is impossible to understand the reserve situation of QGLOD. The information is vague and contradictory, and lacks key details that are independently verified by a third party. In particular, the concept of "undeveloped reserves", how to provide stable support for liquidity tokens, and how to conduct audits and valuations are all unresolved issues, which brings great uncertainty and risks to investors.

In addition, QGOLD's market data presents some warning signs. Its market capitalization (about $270 million) is relatively high, but its daily trading volume is abnormally low (about $100,000) and concentrated in a few less well-known exchanges. This serious mismatch between market capitalization and trading volume and exchange liquidity, coupled with a lack of transparency, makes QGOLD's security seem unconvincing.

KinesisGold is priced differently from PAXG or XAUT, with each token representing 1 gram of gold. Its core differentiation lies in its unique revenue sharing model. Unlike tokens such as PAXG and XAUT that only track gold prices, KAU returns part of the platform's transaction fees to holders in the form of gold (KAU). However, this income is not fixed or risk-free, and its size depends directly on the overall transaction volume and fee income of the Kinesis platform. In addition, Kinesis has also launched a corresponding virtual card, and users can directly use KAU for daily consumption, which is also different from KAU. In terms of transparency, Kinesis chooses to audit every six months and supports physical delivery of every 100 grams. According to Kinesis' official information, Kinesis operates a 5,600-square-meter mint and refinery, KinesisMint, which produces high-quality gold and silver ingot products.

In terms of market circulation, XAUT and PAXG are still the two most liquid tokenized golds, and can be traded on many mainstream centralized exchanges and DEXs. KAU can be traded on its own KinesisExchange platform as well as centralized exchanges such as BitMart and Emirex, but its liquidity is slightly insufficient.

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

There is a lot of exposure to spot delivery payments, and gold tokens are difficult to break the DeFi dimension wall

In addition to tokenized gold, many traditional precious metals traders also support payment in cryptocurrencies. This gold exposure is mainly applicable to spot trading, and cryptocurrencies are only used as a payment method, rather than a fundamental change in the business model. In addition, this type of trading method usually requires a higher threshold for one-time investment, and many platforms trade products such as gold coins or gold medals. In addition to the value of gold itself, users may also need to have product identification and premium identification capabilities.

Gold continues to hit new highs. How to invest in gold in the crypto market?

In addition to trading tokenized gold such as PAXG or XAUT, there are some centralized exchanges that offer different types of gold trading. For example, Bybit offers gold contracts for difference (CFDs), which allow traders to speculate on price changes of assets (such as gold) without actually owning the asset. This type of trading is similar to index contract trading in the financial market, that is, users only follow the trend of gold prices to open contract orders, but ultimately cannot deliver spot gold. Among the mainstream centralized exchanges, it seems that only Bybit offers similar products, but many traditional XAU/USD CFD platforms now also accept cryptocurrency deposits, such as FP Markets, Fusion Markets, easyMarkets, etc. This trading method is more suitable for professional traders who are familiar with gold and foreign exchange transactions rather than cryptocurrency investors.

In addition, although gold tokens have the attributes of RWA, the adoption of such products on mainstream DeFi lending platforms seems limited. In addition to PAXG, which can earn staking income through Morpho, leading protocols such as Aave and Compound do not accept gold tokens as native collateral. This may be due to several factors: first, there may be challenges in reliable and decentralized gold price oracles, which are crucial for liquidation mechanisms; second, potential regulatory uncertainties; third, the market demand for gold tokens as collateral may be relatively low compared to ETH or mainstream stablecoins.

In general, the most mainstream way for the crypto market to participate in gold asset exposure may still be to hold mainstream, highly liquid gold tokens such as PAXG or XAUT. In addition, although there are many similar tokenized gold products, due to the identification of issuers and transparency, users may have to consider the security issues involved when choosing these assets. Although buying physical gold directly through traditional precious metal dealers who accept cryptocurrency payments provides the most direct ownership, it is also accompanied by higher thresholds and potential product premium issues. In the field of DeFi, the participation methods of gold assets are still relatively limited, which may also be the difficulty of the deep integration of most RWA assets with on-chain finance.

When Bitcoin holders in the downward cycle begin to turn their attention to real gold, this is not only a footnote to the maturity of the crypto market, but also a value counterattack launched by digital gold against the real world.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

PANews reported on July 28 that according to Paidun’s monitoring, the NFT market SuperRare was attacked, losing RARE tokens worth about $730,000.
SuperRare
RARE$0.05966+0.08%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004778+1.27%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 17:36
Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Solana co-founder Anatoly Yakovenko has dismissed meme coins and NFTs as “digital slop” with no intrinsic value, comparing them to mobile game loot boxes, despite his blockchain hosting the most active meme coin ecosystem, which generates billions in trading volume. Yakovenko made the comments during a Twitter exchange with Base’s Jesse Pollak, questioning whether Zora coins provide any claims on future cash flows from creators. When challenged about Solana’s meme coin activity, he acknowledged the platform hosts similar speculative trading. I’ve said this for years. Memecoins and NFTs are digital slop and have no intrinsic value. Like a mobile game loot box. People spend $150b a year on mobile gaming. — toly 🇺🇸 (@aeyakovenko) July 27, 2025 Solana’s $15B Meme Coin Empire Thrives Despite Co-Founder’s Skepticism The criticism comes as Solana’s meme coin market reached $15.5 billion in July 2025, with platforms like LetsBonk capturing 70% market share and generating $1.72 million daily fees. BONK led last week’s weekly gains at 50.4% while Pudgy Penguins climbed 43.2% during the sector’s strongest rally since April. Solana launched over 1.1 million new tokens in 2024, with platforms like Pump.fun democratizing token creation despite nearly half a million launches occurring in a single month. Major meme coins on the network include BONK ($2.7B market cap), DOGWIFHAT ($1.1B), and Fartcoin ($1.3B). The co-founder’s stance creates tension with Solana’s positioning as the preferred blockchain for meme coin trading due to low fees and high throughput. The network has processed over $431 billion in transactions since its launch, with a significant portion attributed to speculative token trading. Source: Solana Explorer NFT activity on Solana has also surged, with the broader market experiencing 94% growth to $6.6 billion in July 2025. Major Solana NFT collections include Solana Monkey Business, DeGods, and Okay Bears, which are traded primarily on the Magic Eden marketplace. Blockchain’s Meme Coin Dominance Contradicts Founder’s Criticism LetsBonk has overtaken Pump.fun as the dominant Solana launchpad , launching a recorded 25,150 tokens in 24 hours and establishing itself as the 7th-largest revenue-generating protocol in crypto. BONK’s market capitalization reached $2.85 billion, with a recorded 24-hour trading volume of $1.49 billion. In fact, Grayscale added BONK to its Q3 “Assets Under Consideration” list, triggering a 12% price rally and institutional validation. Pump.fun has processed hundreds of thousands of token launches, including political memes like “Jeo Boden” and “Doland Tremp.” The platform’s PUMP token raised $500 million in July but crashed by 75% within 24 hours. Solana’s technical infrastructure supports the meme coin boom through multiple technical features, including Token Extensions, which enable confidential transfers, flexible transfer fees, and enhanced compliance features. Over 2,500 active developers work on the network, with half having 3+ years of experience. The total value locked in Solana DeFi has exceeded $10 billion, while the network hosts over 1,000 projects spanning DeFi, NFTs, gaming, and infrastructure. Source: DeFiLlama Major utility tokens include Serum, Raydium, and Orca, providing governance and exchange functions. The meme coin surge has driven altcoin season indicators to a 50 percent year-high. NFT Market Revival Challenges ‘Digital Slop’ Narrative Solana’s NFT ecosystem expanded rapidly due to its low fees and tools, such as the Candy Machine, which facilitated seamless launches. Blue-chip projects include DeGods, Solana Monkey Business, and SolPunks, the first on-chain generative collection. Magic Eden commands approximately 90% of Solana NFT trading volume, facilitating billions in secondary market transactions. The broader NFT market experienced a dramatic resurgence in July , with trading volumes spiking 51% to $136 million per week. 🖼️ NFT market cap surges 94% to $6.6 billion in July as CryptoPunk sells for $5 million with blue-chip collections driving 40% price jump. #NFTs #Trading https://t.co/e7qERHc30M — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 25, 2025 CryptoPunks floor prices increased 53% while Pudgy Penguins surpassed Bored Ape Yacht Club by market capitalization. Art Blocks returned to prominence with average sale prices jumping 156% after platform improvements. Profile picture NFTs dominated the market, accounting for 37% of the total volume, followed by Real-World Assets at 11%. Telegram NFTs gained momentum with Snoop Dogg’s collection selling out in 30 minutes for $12 million . Bored Ape Yacht Club announced Telegram sticker packs, while other major collections expressed similar interest.
Major
MAJOR$0.17147+0.68%
YachtingVerse
YACHT$0.01654+0.30%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.09088-4.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.11348+3.03%
fact
FACT$2.96+3.49%
Share
CryptoNews2025/07/28 17:54
Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

PANews July 28 news, according to Bloomberg, the Trump family has been involved in various fields of the crypto industry, and its latest move provides another way to profit from
Movement
MOVE$0.1506+2.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$10.324+1.97%
Share
PANews2025/07/28 18:07

Trending News

More

Paidun: SuperRare suffered an attack and lost about $730,000 in RARE

Solana Co-Founder Calls Meme Coins and NFTs ‘Digital Slop’ with No Intrinsic Value

Trump Media & Technology Group Has Invested $300 Million in Bitcoin-Related Securities Options

Analysis: Options market reflects possible profit-taking for ETH at $4,000 and BTC at $120,000

Ethereum Foundation internally transfers 1,000 ETH