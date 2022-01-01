Margin Trade refers to a trade mode in which users loan a certain amount of crypto assets by pledging assets to make a long (buy)/short (sell) operation, using leverage to gain large returns from small amounts.
01 Transfer
Go to the Margin Account page and select [Transfer] to transfer assets.
02 Loan
To start loaning, select [Loan] on your Margin Account and confirm the asset.
MEXC Margin supports automatic loaning.
03 Trade
Visit the Margin Trading page to start Margin Trading.
04 Repayment
To repay, go to the Margin Account page and select [Repayment].
MEXC Margin supports automatic repayment.
700+ Trading Pairs
MEXC Margin supports a wide range of tokens such as BTC, ETH, BNB, USDT, etc, providing more trading opportunities.
Automatic Loaning and Repayment
Simple and Convenient: You don't have to borrow and repay manually.
Low Capital Can Yield High Returns
MEXC Margin supports 1~10x leverage.
Interest Rates are Calculated on an Hourly Basis
Hourly calculation is more reasonable than daily calculation.