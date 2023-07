DFI.money2.0 (YFII2.0) symbolizes the rebirth of $YFII2. Created for the people, YFII2.0 aims to offer a new lease of life to the original DFI.money token. As an initiative to counter the negativity surrounding the token, the YFII2.0 is introduced with the promise to offer a more robust and profitable platform for token holders.