xSPECTAR

XSPECTAR/USDT
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00000
کف 24 ساعته
0.00000
حجم 24 ساعته (XSPECTAR)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
اطلاعات توکن
XSPECTAR
xSPECTAR is an exclusive society developed by top professionals in Law, Real Estate, IT, Art, Finance, and Gaming. With the vision of creating a private ecosystem, serial entrepreneur Dirk Schepens along with other experts joined forces to establish an exclusive metaverse on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), a high-performance decentralized blockchain. xSPECTAR will provide a complete ecosystem with a virtual economy and world built on Unreal Engine 5, showcasing clean aesthetics as well as providing interactive and visual advantages.
نمای کلی
نام
XSPECTAR
زمان انتشار
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
تعداد کل
88,888,888
