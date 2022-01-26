mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
Vault Hill City
VHC/USDT
0.005570.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00560
کف 24 ساعته
0.00555
حجم 24 ساعته (VHC)
77.86M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
435.44K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00560
کف 24 ساعته
0.00555
حجم 24 ساعته (VHC)
77.86M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
435.44K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
VHC
Vault Hill is a blockchain-based human-centric metaverse designed to enhance the human experience through augmented reality (AR) and extended reality (XR). Vault Hill consists of an ecosystem comprising of the Vault Hill City (VHC) which is the metaverse, the NFT marketplace which will be fully decentralised, avatars with wearables and XR consulting. Our mission is to revolutionise extended reality (XR) experience by creating a constructive metaverse that focuses on the basic human instincts which allow users, content creators and developers to explore their unrestricted creative freedom whilst monetising their creation in a secure ecosystem.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
VHC
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
340,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.00001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

قیمت(USDT)

(VHC)

(USDT)

0.00557$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(VHC)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(VHC)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید VHC
فروش VHC
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادVHC
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- VHC
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادVHC
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM