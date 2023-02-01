mexc
بازارهامعامله
داغ
بازارهای فیوچرزفعالیتETFs
Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
Can't download?
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید
TourismX Token
TRMX/USDT
0.00000.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0000
کف 24 ساعته
0.0000
حجم 24 ساعته (TRMX)
0.00
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0000
کف 24 ساعته
0.0000
حجم 24 ساعته (TRMX)
0.00
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
0.00
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
TRMX
TourismX Project, supported by the renowned World Tourism Forum Institute and World Tourism Fund & Investment (WTFI) Holding is a revolutionary idea and innovative financing system where the Project will generate funds through TRMX Token and then will invest these funds into carefully selected promising Tourism projects across the globe. Once these projects become profitable in total, a part of the profit (up to 50%) will be used to buy back TRMX Tokens from the market to be locked in Treasury, decreasing the number of tokens in circulation and aiming to positively impact the price of the TRMX Token.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
TRMX
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
1,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(TRMX)

(USDT)

0.0000$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(TRMX)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(TRMX)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید TRMX
فروش TRMX
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادTRMX
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- TRMX
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادTRMX
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین

© 2023 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
خرید رمزارز
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
API
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2023 MEXC.COM