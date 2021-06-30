mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
IRON Titanium
TITAN/USDT
0.000000026050.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00000002620
کف 24 ساعته
0.00000002601
حجم 24 ساعته (TITAN)
1,557.68B
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
41.63K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.00000002620
کف 24 ساعته
0.00000002601
حجم 24 ساعته (TITAN)
1,557.68B
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
41.63K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
TITAN
TITAN is the share and governance token for IronFinance Polygon, also used dynamically as collateral for IRON. The total planned emission is 1 billion tokens over 36 months.On 17 June 2021, Iron Finance experienced the first bank run in the history of crypto. TITAN, their native token, lost almost all its value going to virtually zero after its total supply increased from 1 billion to close to 35 trillion in a matter of hours. The current supply of TITAN is approximately 34,794,935,323,336 TITAN.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
TITAN
زمان انتشار
2021-06-30 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
--
دفتر سفارشات
0.00000000001
0.00000000001
0.0000000001
0.000000001
0.00000001
0.0000001
0.000001

قیمت(USDT)

(TITAN)

(USDT)

0.00000002605$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(TITAN)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(TITAN)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید TITAN
فروش TITAN
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادTITAN
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- TITAN
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادTITAN
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM