mexc
بازارهااسپات
داغ ترین
بازارهای فیوچرزفیوچرز M-Day

معامله

Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
دانلود نمی شود؟
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید

SWIRGE

SWG/USDT
----
--
سقف 24 ساعته
0.000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.000000
حجم 24 ساعته (SWG)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.000000
حجم 24 ساعته (SWG)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
Loading..
اصلی
TradingView
عمق
SWG
Swirge in a Nutshell. Swirge's ecosystem embodies a decentralized social media, a decentralized financial system, and a marketplace built on the blockchain. Swirge is a user-centric platform that is built with users in mind. First, to protect the user's data and information and give them total control over their data. secondly, to give users the power to create wealth by socializing and the opportunity to take charge of their finances. Swirge solutions offer a user-friendly platform, with no restrictions, fees, and completely free to use. It is built by and for the community. Swirge is a Multi-chain project deployed on Binance Smart Chain and Matic Network.
نمای کلی
نام
SWG
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
--
دفتر سفارشات
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(SWG)

(USDT)

0.000000$0.00
معاملات بازار
مقدار()
قیمت()
مقدار()
زمان
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
میکر (Maker) یا سفارش گذار 0.00% / تیکر (Taker) یا سفارش ‌‌‌بردار 0.00%
داغ ترین
خرید SWG
فروش SWG
حد
بازار
انتقال
خرید با
USD
در دسترس-- USDT
قیمتUSDT
مقدارSWG
مجموعUSDT
در دسترس-- SWG
قیمتUSDT
مقدارSWG
مجموعUSDT
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
همه
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
حجم سفارش
پر شده است
شرایط ترایگر
لغو همه
همه
حد سفارس
سفارش با حد ضرر
فقط ثبت(Post only)
شبکه پایدار
مستندات API
مستندات API
رسانه های اجتماعی
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
Loading...