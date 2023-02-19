mexc
سقف 24 ساعته
0.02492
کف 24 ساعته
0.01760
حجم 24 ساعته (SQUAD)
122.45K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
2.35K
SQUAD
Superpower Squad is a superhero-themed eSport mobile game built with blockchain technology. The game is playability focused and designed with elements such as MOBA, RPG, Roguelike, and social features. Players are optioned with 26 unique heroes, 48 weapons, various skins, and ornaments to optimize their battle gears. The game invites players to practice their skills solo or with a squad to earn rewards meriting their performance. Integrated with an email-to-wallet solution and a User Generated Content (UGC) tool, the game also lowers the threshold for web2 gamers and builds a community driven marketplace to provide an optimal web3 gaming experience.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
SQUAD
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
1,000,000,000
