mexc
بازارهااسپات
داغ ترین
بازارهای فیوچرزفیوچرز M-Day

معامله

Mobile
برای دانلود اسکن کنید و تجارت یکپارچه را در برنامه MEXC تجربه کنید
دانلود نمی شود؟
ویندوز کلاینتبیشتر ببینید

Open Rights Exchange

ORE/USDT
----
--
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
حجم 24 ساعته (ORE)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
کف 24 ساعته
0.0000000
حجم 24 ساعته (ORE)
0.00
مقدار گردش 24 ساعته (USDT)
0.00
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
Loading..
اصلی
TradingView
عمق
ORE
The ORE Token is the native digital asset that runs the Open Rights Exchange (ORE) Network — the open-source protocol and decentralized blockchain purpose-built for powering privacy-protecting digital identity with comprehensive developer tools. The ORE Network is powering high-growth tools solving web3’s massive adoption challenge. ORE ID by AIKON allows users to tap into the benefits of many blockchains, including Ethereum, Algorand, Avalanche, Polygon, Telos, and WAX. After launching in 2018, ORE ID has been integrated into some of the industry's leading businesses and decentralized applications (dApps), including RFox, NFT Battle Miners, EarnFi, Exotopia, and more. ORE ID is used in 12 countries, with a host of new customers choosing ORE ID as their decentralized identity solution including two blockchains choosing it as their official cloud wallet. Anyone using the ORE Network utilizes ORE Tokens to store data, such as their decentralized identity, on the blockchain. Anytime a business creates a new account on the ORE Network for its users, the business needs to utilize ORE Tokens. This is akin to renting servers in the cloud.
نمای کلی
نام
ORE
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
1,060,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0000001
0.0000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01

قیمت(USDT)

(ORE)

(USDT)

0.0000000$0.00
معاملات بازار
مقدار()
قیمت()
مقدار()
زمان
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
میکر (Maker) یا سفارش گذار 0.00% / تیکر (Taker) یا سفارش ‌‌‌بردار 0.00%
داغ ترین
خرید ORE
فروش ORE
حد
بازار
انتقال
خرید با
USD
در دسترس-- USDT
قیمتUSDT
مقدارORE
مجموعUSDT
در دسترس-- ORE
قیمتUSDT
مقدارORE
مجموعUSDT
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
سفارشات باز (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
همه
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
حجم سفارش
پر شده است
شرایط ترایگر
لغو همه
همه
حد سفارس
سفارش با حد ضرر
فقط ثبت(Post only)
شبکه پایدار
مستندات API
مستندات API
رسانه های اجتماعی
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
خدمات مشتریان آنلاین
Loading...