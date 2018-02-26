mexc
Ontology Token
ONT/USDT
0.1856+0.97%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.1879
کف 24 ساعته
0.1801
حجم 24 ساعته (ONT)
283.28K
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
52.06K
ONT
Ontology is a new high-performance public blockchain project & a distributed trust collaboration platform. Ontology provides new high-performance public blockchains that include a series of complete distributed ledgers and smart contract systems. Ontology blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. Ontology supports collaboration amongst chain networks with its various protocol groups. Ontology will constantly provide common modules on the underlying infrastructure for different kinds of distributed scenarios, such as those for the distributed digital identity framework, distributed data exchange protocol, and so on. Based on specific scenario requirements, Ontology will continue to develop new common modules.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
ONT
زمان انتشار
2018-02-26 00:00:00
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
0.2 USDT
تعداد کل
1,000,000,000
