mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
OkLetsPlay
OKLP/USDT
0.0025840.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.002591
کف 24 ساعته
0.002580
حجم 24 ساعته (OKLP)
24.90M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
64.39K
سقف 24 ساعته
0.002591
کف 24 ساعته
0.002580
حجم 24 ساعته (OKLP)
24.90M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
64.39K
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
OKLP
Patented real money eSports tournament platform for PC and mobile online video games. Win cash/crypto playing in leaderboard tournaments, by challenging other players in PvP matches or by entering in single/double elimination bracket tournaments. At OkLetsPlay’s core is a robust out-of-game peer wagering module patent portfolio that allows players to seamlessly find opponents, set-up matches, enter tournaments, launch into game and collect winnings in a fully automated way. OkLetsPlay has optimized the player and game developer experience for real money video game matches and tournaments. OkLetsPlay is an official partner of Riva Technology & Entertainment (RTE.com.au) and Galaxy Racer Esports (galaxyracer.gg) which has a community of 300m+ video game enthusiasts.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
OKLP
زمان انتشار
--
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
999,999,999
دفتر سفارشات
0.000001
0.000001
0.00001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(OKLP)

(USDT)

0.002584$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(OKLP)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(OKLP)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید OKLP
فروش OKLP
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادOKLP
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- OKLP
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادOKLP
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM