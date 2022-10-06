mexc
بازارهاخرید رمزارزمعاملهmexcبازارهای فیوچرزتأمین مالیmexcETFs
Mobile
برای داشتن تجربه‌ای روان و بی‌نقص از معامله با موبایل بر بستر MEXC، اسکن کنید تا اپلیکیشن دانلود شود
Can't download?
کلاینت ویندوزبیشتر
فارسیUSD
NETZERO
NZERO/USDT
0.08350.00%
$0.00
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0920
کف 24 ساعته
0.0650
حجم 24 ساعته (NZERO)
19.37M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
1.55M
سقف 24 ساعته
0.0920
کف 24 ساعته
0.0650
حجم 24 ساعته (NZERO)
19.37M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
1.55M
K-line
اطلاعات توکن
پایه
TradingView
عمق
Loading..
NZERO
NETZERO is a social platform which deals with all types of sports,culture, art and their distribution in daily life. Individuals can improve the quality of their lives through NETZERO. It is not only an ecosystem for operation of virtual asset but also is a unique culture-contents metaverse. Once you become a member of NETZERO, you can create the values from all activities in normal daily life within the social space. Further, you'll see a unique culture contents social platform you've never experienced before in the online world in which 'Untact' is becoming the basic. This NETZERO's unique service has been built safe and clear based on the blockchain technology. This is a metaverse platform in which various values can be put into NFT and be distributed.
نمای کلی
نام رمزارز
NZERO
زمان انتشار
لینک‌های مرتبط
قیمت انتشار
--
تعداد کل
1,000,000,000
دفتر سفارشات
0.0001
0.0001
0.001
0.01
0.1

قیمت(USDT)

(NZERO)

(USDT)

0.0835$0.00
معاملات بازار
تعداد(NZERO)
قیمت(USDT)
تعداد(NZERO)
Time
بازارهای اسپات
5X-X بازارهای فیوچرز
ETF
Grid Trading
انتقال
خرید با
USD
خرید NZERO
فروش NZERO
لیمیت
بازار
در دسترس-- USDT
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادNZERO
مقدارUSDT
در دسترس-- NZERO
واریز
قیمتUSDT
تعدادNZERO
مقدارUSDT
سفارش فعلی (0)
تاریخچه سفارش
تاریخچه تراکنش
باز کردن پوزیشن ها (0)
جفت معاملاتی
زمان
نوع
جهت
All
خرید
فروش
قیمت
تعداد
Filled
مقدار
قیمت فعال شدن
لغو همه
همه
سفارش لیمیت
استاپ لیمیت
Post only
مستندات API
مستندات API
Social Media
ارسال درخواست
ارسال درخواست
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان
خدمات آنلاین مشتریان

© 2022 MEXC.COM

MEXC Global
معامله سریع رمزارزها با MEXC
درباره ما
درباره
توافقنامه کاربری و سیاست حریم خصوصی
افشای ریسک
Learn
اطلاعیه‌ها
App Publisher
MEXC Blog
محصولات
Launchpad
Kickstarter
MX-Defi
Services
دانلودها
کارمزدها
مزایای VIP
Referral Program
Affiliate
MEXC Pioneer
توکن خود را در MEXC لیست کنید
درخواست فروشنده OTC
پشتیبانی
Institutional Services
مستندات API
کانال تأیید رسمی
درخواست‌های اجرای قانون
مرکز راهنمایی
همکاری با ما (شرکت‌ها)
همکاری با ما (نهادها)
مرکز رسانه
ارسال درخواست
انتقادات و پیشنهادات
پیشنهاد محصول
How To Buy
Crypto Information
قیمت رمزنگاری
جامعه

© 2022 MEXC.COM