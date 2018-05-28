mexc
سقف 24 ساعته
0.077193
کف 24 ساعته
0.075046
حجم 24 ساعته (NKN)
11.63M
11.63M
مقدار یک روزه (USDT)
888.20K
888.20K
NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.
نام رمزارز
NKN
NKN
زمان انتشار
2018-05-28 00:00:00
قیمت انتشار
0.0024 USDT
تعداد کل
1000000000
